Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EnigmaVariation's avatar
EnigmaVariation
2h

Could not one Democrat have held up a sign saying "Quiet, Piggy"? Would have been worth getting thrown out for.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
3h

Even if the Democrats retake power, the civility and norms cartel is going to ensure no Republicans pay for their crime and no progress is made.

We’re so fucked.

Reply
Share
11 replies
307 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture