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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
3h

I’m pretty sure that I’m waiting until 9 tonight to figure out what cocktail we’re drinking on Friday.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
3h

One more--all of this:

Aaron Rupar

‪@atrupar.com

I feel sick to my stomach waiting around to see what atrocity Trump has in mind for the people of Iran this evening. It's hard to fathom our other elected leaders aren't able to check him in any meaningful way. It's an indictment not just of voters but of our whole system. We're ruled by a mad king.

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mivw2gyibk2t

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