Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
1h

What I don’t get is how quick and easy it is for America to turn against Democrats.

Biden is old? Voters have major concerns!

Inflation under Biden? His policies are a disaster!

But when Trump literally burns your fucking house down. The public goes: Gee, I don’t know. I’m gonna need the Dems to buy me a pony before I turn on Trump. 🤷‍♂️

nodak. 988 if you need help.
1h

On the passing of an improvisational engineering great-

https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/ed-smylie-who-saved-the-apollo-13-crew-with-duct-tape-dies-at-95/

