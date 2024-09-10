We all remember Obama night at the Democratic National Convention, when Barack Obama made the wordless dick joke about Donald Trump that was heard ‘round the world.

And if you don’t remember it, fret not, because Kamala Harris’s campaign just made it into an ad, released today!

The ad is called “Crowd Size,” and it basically follows Obama’s remarks from the DNC. It starts with how Trump is a 78-year-old billionaire who “can’t stop whining about his problems.” It transitions into a clip of Trump whining about Kamala’s crowd sizes. “This weird obsession with crowd sizes,” says Obama, as he did that thing with his hands that made the whole globe laugh.

The ad finishes with scenes from sad, lonely, empty Trump rallies and yawns, before turning back to scenes from the standing-room-only DNC and a joyous Kamala Harris saying she approves this message.

The Harris campaign decided to buy ad space for this one on Fox News, in Palm Beach and in Philly, because they have enough money to be that petty. On Insta, the campaign said, “We’re running this ad on Fox News this morning for no particular reason.”

That’s not their only new ad this week, though.

Another came out yesterday, it’s running in all the same places all week, and it features all these people who used to work for Trump in the White House calling him a piece of shit.

“In 2016 Donald Trump said he would choose only the best people to work in his White House,” says the voiceover. “Now those people have a warning for America: Trump is not fit to be president again.”

Entitled “The Best People,” it features all Trump’s Best People, including Mike Pence, former SecDef Mark Esper, former national security advisor John Bolton, and former chair of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley, saying in previous news clips what they really think about Trump.

Watch it:

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” says Pence in a clip. Esper talks about how unfit Trump is to have custody of the country’s secrets. And so on!

It is a good ad, and Kamala Harris approves its message.

Also, the Harris campaign is trolling Trump on billboards in Philly:

One ad includes a reference to a chain of convenience stores popular in the region alongside a photo of Mr. Trump with the text: “When u want a quick coffee: WAWA. When people don’t show up to ur rally: WAAA WAAA.”

Y’all that is so mean.

Be there to watch the debate tonight (and Wonkette’s liveblog)! Starts at 9 p.m. ET, will be wild!

