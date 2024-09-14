Behold, the dashing Augie, courtesy of our friend Laura

Happy Weekend!

Today is Drive Your Studebaker Day, so if you happen to have one of those, you should probably stop reading this and go do that right this very minute. Or, you know, finish reading everything here and then do that.

It is also Ron DeSantis’s birthday, which I assume you are all already celebrating in one way or another.

This week, your presents are entirely unrelated to Studebakers or Ron DeSantis, and I’m going to assume that you are very grateful for that. No — instead I have a rather delightful Afterschool Special, starring Steve Sanders’s mom from “90210” (which, yes, I was watching a while back), titled “The Day My Kid Went Punk.”

You are welcome!

I have also brought you Lewis Carroll’s The Hunting of The Snark, as read by the recently deceased James Earl Jones, because that actually does feel appropriate.

Talk amongst yourselves!