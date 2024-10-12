This is the lovely Sophie, looking v dramatic, courtesy of Wonkette pal (and also my IRL friend) Laura!

Welcome to the weekend!

Today, it seems, is “I Love Yarn” Day. I have no immediate plans to celebrate, but if I do … I will do my best to celebrate it by staying the hell away from the yarn store and doing something with the many, many balls of yarn that I can barely fit in my yarn drawer. I am sure some of you can relate!

It is also the anniversary of the end of the Salem Witch Trials, which was once something that it seemed everyone agreed was a weird and embarrassing time in our history that we would never, ever want to repeat again … right up until people started freaking out about witches again, in this, the 21st century. Whoops!

Speaking of witches, your first present today is a clip from the greatest television show of all time — “Passions.” In case you do not recall, “Passions” was an absolutely batshit soap opera on NBC, prominently featuring the antics of Tabitha, an immortal witch played by Juliet Mills (Haley Mills’s sister) and her living doll, Timmy. I don’t understand how it happened or why it was on daytime TV, I’m just glad that it did and it was. Here is a heartwarming moment involving dancing and martimmies.

Breathe in, breathe out!

And, because I love you, the the “Top That!” scene from the cinematic masterpiece Teen Witch, which — much like the theme song to “Passions” — I still inexplicably know every single word to.

And because it’s also Halloween month, I gift you a beautiful song featuring Tim Curry, who is all of our boyfriends. Nope! It’s not from Rocky Horror! Nor is it his cover of Joni Mitchell’s “All I Want,” which you should know is a thing that exists in real life and not just in my own fevered imagination. No, it is the “Halloween Song” from The Worst Witch, a movie I only vaguely remember one of my childhood friends having on VHS.

You are welcome!

Talk amongst yourselves!