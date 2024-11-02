Here is Basil, who we are told is a good boy, courtesy of our pal Lily!

Happy weekend!

Today is, apparently “Look for Circles Day.” It’s also, obviously, the Day of the Dead and All Souls Day, but we don’t do real holidays around here. I can’t imagine why this is a holiday or who would have come up with it in the first place (Belinda Carlisle?), but it’s what the janky holiday sites tell me, so let’s just go with it!

Your first present is actually something NICE (for once) — it is Joni Mitchell playing “Both Sides Now” and ……………… “The Circle Game.” You know, because circles.

Also because circles? Some lady reading some aggressively unfunny Family Circus comics out loud!

Who is it for?

Anyway, since it’s still kind of spooky season (and this is always my favorite kind of content anyway), I bring you a bonus gift of a music video (sort of!) that I happened upon this week by a Christian recording artist by the name of Carman, who is my new favorite.

In the video, Carman, a devout Christian, gets a letter from a witch named “Isaac Horowitz” (REALLY?) that says “I am a male witch, a warlock, and I feel like I need to spend some time with you.” Wary at first, he ultimately decides he should pay Isaac a visit and try to convert him to Christianity — you know, because that doesn’t seem like a murdery situation at all.

Honestly, every moment in this thing is incredible. More incredible though is that this man was nominated for four (4!!) Grammys and sold over 10 million records. Like, people heard this and thought “Please take my money and give me a copy of this man’s album, because I for sure need to hear more of this!”

Talk amongst yourselves!