This is Mimi. She's 15 years old and sick of everybody's shit. Courtesy of our pal Dina!

Hello and welcome to the weekend!

Today is National Vision Board Day. I have always just thought of vision boards as the kind of thing people start on a rainy weekend and then never bother with again (not me, I am too cynical, but other people), but apparently there are a lot of people who are so super into them that they literally make videos about how to do them specifically so they come true, which definitely sounds like a whole load of bullshit.

I will not show you any of those videos because I don’t want to have to watch one long enough to have something to say about it, but I will drop this hour and a half long video about how to get into “Christian clowning,” because of how I love you!

You are welcome! Today is also Alexander Hamilton’s birthday, which we will celebrate by not making any of you listen to me sing the King George songs. You are welcome for that as well.

I also bring you Action Family, a Cinemax one-off starring Chris Elliot that I have not seen but have been assured is very good. I plan to watch it and so should you!

Today is also National Joel Day, and as such, I bring you Joel Grey (one of the top three Joels ever, IMO) singing “Willkommen” from Cabaret with the Muppets. Very fun and whimsical so long as you forget/don’t know what Cabaret was actually about!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch. Or we’re now partnered with Martie, where you can buy snacks!

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!