Once upon a time, in Rochester, New York, I met a fella who, within a very short time of meeting me, said, “I absolutely know who you are. You like Tom Waits and The Velvet Underground, you knit, and your favorite movie is Harold and Maude. I’ve met like 17 of you and you all have the same bangs.” This was so eerily correct at the time that I was deeply offended. I still maintain that he must have had some intel, because I’m pretty sure that’s not a general type of human that anyone besides that one guy is familiar with, but whatever.

That being said, I do really love Tom Waits, who is 76 years old today. So I am going to bring you some very good Tom Waits presents!

Here is his appearance on John Lurie’s Fishing With John. The idea of watching people go fishing generally seems even less appealing than fishing itself, but this is still pretty fantastic.

Honestly, these are actually all pretty good — there are also episodes with Jim Jarmusch, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, and Dennis Hopper, if this is the kind of thing you are into.

I’ve also got the only commercial Tom Waits ever did, which, confusingly enough, was a commercial for dog food.

This was something Waits did in a pinch, in 1981, after he dumped his manager and was trying to figure stuff out. Since then, he’s never allowed any of his music to be used in commercials and has gotten into a few legal tussles with corporations that have attempted to use his likeness in commercials — most famously Frito-Lay, which he sued in 1990 for putting out a commercial for Salsa Rio Doritos (which clearly did not last long, since I’ve never heard of them) on the radio with a Tom Waits sound-a-like, and was ultimately awarded two million dollars.

The court found in Waits’s favor, noting that his voice was clearly identifiable for sounding "like how you'd sound if you drank a quart of bourbon, smoked a pack of cigarettes and swallowed a pack of razor blades ... Late at night. After not sleeping for three days."

“Commercials are an unnatural use of my work,” Waits said. “It’s like having a cow’s udder sewn to the side of my face. Painful and humiliating.”

He won that lawsuit in part due to the fact that Bette Midler had just recently sued Ford for using a sound-alike of her to sell a Mercury Sable.

That lawsuit, along with Waits’s, could also end up being the basis for preventing people and corporations from using generative AI to steal people’s voices for commercial profit. (Though for those of you who are also fans of McDonald & Dodds — AI is very far off from being able to accurately imitate Robert Johnson or anyone else to the point that an “expert” would not be able to distinguish between the two. Though it was also pretty obvious in that episode, IMHO.)

Allow me to leave you with the incomparable Tom Waits singing his classic “The Piano Has Been Drinking” on an episode of Fernwood 2night.

And, of course, everyone’s favorite holiday classic, “Christmas Card From A Hooker In Minneapolis.”

