First up, I write tabs the night before, so Tampa, Bradenton, Sarasota: ARE YOU OKAY?? Let us know you got somewhere safe, in the comments.

So all the people coming face to face with Jesus climate change will understand its power now, right? No, they will instead lose their minds and start believing QAnon shit about weather control. The pandemic broke everybody’s brain. “Conspiracies thrive in a crisis.” (Drilled)

Even Politico is like, hey Elno, you are spreading just awful lies and being a douche. (Politico)

Trump is his worst self during natural disasters because (as Rebecca Solnit writes in her book A Paradise Built in Hell) natural disasters often make us the good, sharing, caring people we wish we always were. And he can’t have people pulling together, it’s anti-fascist. (Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible)

That cartoon about sowing and reaping, but it’s Florida MAGA asshole Rep. Anna Paulina Luna voting against hurricane aid and then demanding everybody hop to with the hurricane aid. (The New Republic)

A few days past but Jeff Tiedrich congratulates (?) the New York Times for doing a journalism. They can when they want to! (Tiedrich)

Nikki Haley shouldn’t have finally caved and endorsed Trump, because her voters aren’t. (The Bulwark)

The Supreme Court tried to cover up Trump’s coup crimes, but it played itself, because now everybody wants a packed Court with term limits, whoops! (Michael Waldman at the Brennan Center) Thom Hartmann on Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden’s proposal to unfuck the Court. (Hartmann)

Our Liz walks us through his “strategy” (LOL) for his coup case, which is: Win, fire everybody. Lose, appeal, delay, appeal, delay, appeal, delay. She said it better and funnier though, you should read. (Public Notice)

Maybe Tim Sheehy, running against Jon Tester in Montana, is a bad candidate? Weird how Republicans keep saddling themselves with these men. Okay, and Kari Lake. Oh right, and whats her name who wasn’t a witch (she’s you!). Okay, weird how Republicans keep saddling themselves with these people. (Steve Benen at MSNBC)

The Florida taxpayer money going to these state health department ads telling you to vote against the abortion-rights amendment because the abortion-rights-amendment people are LYING to you, since you can still get an abortion up to six weeks, or “before most people know they’re pregnant.” Fuck you, Ron DeSantis. (Popular Info) Meanwhile, the other ad, the one the abortion-rights-amendment people are trying to run but DeSantis is threatening legal action over for any TV execs who allow it to air on their channel, is here. (Abortion, Every Day)

Why are the Republicans spending tens of millions on anti-trans ads, when they sure as hell didn’t work last time around? Is it to kiss up to Elno, who has a smart, lovely, awesome trans daughter who won’t talk to his gross ass? Maybe. (WEIGEL, at Semafor)

From the comments: It’s decorative gourd season, motherfuckers! (McSweeney’s)

