Wonkette

Wonkette

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
32m

It is just appalling how Trump has appointed people to high government posts who don't even believe in the mission of the organization they lead. He'd like to zero out the Civil Rights Division entirely. Not being able or willing to do that, he puts someone like this in charge, who has literally turned it into a place ruled by White grievance, with a side dish of Christian nationalism and gun-nuttery. See also: RFK Jr., destroying the foundations of HHS.

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
16m

She’s just a lieutenant in the Project 2025 machine. We need to go after RUSS VOUGHT.

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