The Schadenfreude continues, and I can’t stop drinking from the Hater Hose. It tastes so good!

In this chapter, Harmeet Dhillon, late of the Trump administration Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, resigned abruptly on Thursday, following Tuesday’s awesome decisive clean sweep of MAGA Republicans into the trash pail. I suppose everyone knows about that by now, but I just like talking about it!

If you are not Californian, you might not know exactly how bad ol’ Harmeet sucks. But I am here for you!

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Aqui!

Dhillon claims she initially resigned last month, but the White House asked her to stay on until after the midterms. A White House spokesperson added in a statement that Dhillon did “a fantastic job ... boldly protecting Americans’ civil liberties.”

Counterpoint: No she fucking did not! She dismantled the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division! She also used all the power of that office to further Donald Trump’s shitty, deadly agendas. She used it to torment minorities, and let corrupt law enforcement do their thing, and destroyed so much in just a year and a half. From the Washington Post:

Since taking over last year, Dhillon redirected attorneys to focus on combating antisemitism, prosecuting noncitizens who voted, expanding gun rights and taking aim at what Trump and his allies have described as anti-Christian bias and Democrats’ “woke ideology.” To tackle those priorities, the division focused fewer resources addressing its historic mission of fighting discrimination of minority groups and those most vulnerable in society.

Sure, “combating antisemitism” sounds good; instead they “combated antisemitism” by suing colleges and putting this fucking weirdo in charge!

You know what? Fuck WaPo. Let’s blockquote Evan instead!

It’s hard to overestimate the damage this infected anal fissure wrought upon the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department, how she, a brown woman, reconfigured it to go after imaginary crimes against white men, go after universities for ideological thought-crimes, how she pushed out fully 75 percent of the division’s career workforce. She’s a loser’s loser. You think US Attorney Judge Boxwine Pirro loses in court? Watch Harmeet Dhillon lose in court! She was the architect of the Trump regime’s loser attempts to confiscate all the states’ voter rolls, a strategy that had a zero percent success rate. Just unbelievable what a fucking loser she is. Twenty-seven losses. Zero wins.

Dhillon has been sniffing around the Right for a long time. A 2018 profile on her from the Independent Women’s Forum has some interesting facts, up to and including her connections to the Heritage Foundation — which you’ll find all over the now-fleeing rats in the sinking shit (not a typo) of the Trump administration if you look, because the misery of the last two years was in large part due to their machinations.

If you watched the Republican National Convention in 2016, you might just vaguely remember that the second day was kicked off by a woman singing a prayer in Punjabi and then translating it into English. That woman was Harmeet. […] In 2016, Dhillon became an RNC Committeewoman from California. Before that, she had been elected Vice Chairman of the California GOP twice and had been Chairman of the San Francisco GOP for four years, in addition to holding many other leadership positions in the party. Dhillon was considered to head the Civil Rights Division in the Trump Department of Justice and met with Attorney [General] Jeff Sessions to talk about the job.

Remember Project 2025? We lived it! And she was one of the willing cogs in that machine, and a rather large one. But that isn’t all she's been up to over the years. The first I think I ever heard of her was in 2017, when a dipshit named James Damore had recently been fired for circulating an overly long memo at Google accusing them of being some kind of left-wing echo chamber that was biased against (get this) conservatives and white males, which is extremely funny. Maybe they wouldn’t be so fucked today if they had been!

But back then, people actually took this kind of shit seriously even though it was obviously right-wing bullshit on its face, or pretended to a whole lot to show how “open-minded” and “accepting” they were of noxious racists and misogynistic turds, so this guy got traction.

The only good thing about him was that he was a dork with absolutely zero charisma, so we didn’t have to hear about him for long because no one wanted him to come back on their stupid podcasts! I hope, wherever he is today, that he understands and lives with the fact that he was the problem all along. And that’s about all the time and energy I want to give that guy, hopefully for the rest of my life!

Dhillon then popped up on my radar again a few years later, when I was like, “wait … isn’t that whatshername from that one thing?” But this time around it was 2020, and I had a lot more on my mind in 2020 than I did in 2017, so it took a while to dawn on me that the lady who defended that one total dork was also the one defending anti-vaccine, anti-masker, and white supremacist activists in my own town, San Diego.

In fact, do you remember the racist white lady who went to a Starbucks and harassed a poor kid who was working there for wearing a mask back in 2020, back in the early days of an airborne and deadly pandemic? Guess who represented her in the ensuing lawsuits!

Do you remember how a bunch of white supremacists started showing up en masse and harassing people for not wanting to go into crowds until they were certain it would not kill them? Guess who repped them!

The fact that she loses just about every case she touches never seemed to bother anybody, considering they are all in it for the attention anyway. Her main talent always was getting these stories into the news. Would we have heard of any of these assholes without her connections? Of course not.

I’m sure it felt like she could do anything in those years, but then came Trump II and she got what she had always wanted — a seat at the federal table, a chance in the halls of power. It quickly became clear, however, that she flew too close to the sun and her ambition exceeded her extremely modest talent. This was the best Harmeet Dhillon was ever going to do, and she couldn’t even hack it for two years.

Ah well. Chin up, Harmeet. Better luck next time! Hahaha, just kidding. There won’t ever be a next time!

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