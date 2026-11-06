Wonkette

Wonkette

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Why So Lugubrious?'s avatar
Why So Lugubrious?
2h

It was always so hard for me in high school to read about the Germans who willingly did such horrible things... I mean, it defied imagination that anyone could be so cruel.

Now, to see it in real time a century later, I am again amazed, and aghast.

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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

(Insert "bye bitches" gif here)

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