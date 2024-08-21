Last night, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a trip up to Milwaukee for a rally at Fiserv Forum. The campaign claims more than 15,000 were in attendance, but we can only confirm that there were a shitload of people.



Was Kamala able to get more people in Fiserv than Trump? Maybe!



I was on the floor during Trump’s long, rambling speech at the RNC. Trump’s huge stage took up so much floor space that the delegate seating felt cramped. Press had their own entire sections of Fiserv in the stands during the RNC, whereas Harris just had a tight stage, two media risers and a few rows of tables of tables for filing. Both Harris and Trump packed the place up to the nose bleeds, though Harris and Walz did it without the aid of an aging stripper.



The line to get in wrapped around the block in two directions, which was great for all the guys selling t-shirts and buttons. When I arrived, there were three or four Trump supporters with nothing better to do on a Tuesday afternoon, bless their hearts, but I never bothered to look for more. There were some Palestinian protesters outside as well, and a handful of them managed to come into the rally, but they were booted out while attempting to unfurl their own banner.

Harris and Walz spoke just after the roll call vote, so people were still able to find a bar, or an unsoiled couch, and watch the DNC. Several people I spoke with said they too drove up from Chicago to see Harris and Walz speak. Others mentioned coming from Ohio, Minnesota, and Michigan.

We’ll have posts on the Obamas’ speeches … eventually. Rebecca says holy shit, they were magnificent.

