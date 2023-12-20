Whatever ultimately comes of the Colorado supreme court disqualifying Donald Trump from the ballot, the MAGA luminaries of America are upset. And they know for sure that Trump didn’t do any insurrections, at least no more than Democrats do when they plug in the electric car so it’s juiced up for the next morning’s abortion route.

They are babbling all kinds of different babbles to make their displeasure known.

Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott says Joe Biden made the Colorado supreme court do this, because he’s scared he can’t win. You betcha, Rick. Colorado, a blue state where Donald Trump was never going to win, a state full of smart people who hate Republicans. Fuck off.

Senator Thom Tillis says he’s bringing out a bill to defund states that kick candidates off the ballot, which seems pretty extreme until you remember that every one of these losers has sold their soul to Trump and is not allowed to disagree with him or do anything that makes him mad, or else.

Lunatic extremist insurgent Christian House Speaker Mike Johnson took time out of checking his phone for alerts his son is watching porn — allegedly! — to whine that it was a “thinly veiled partisan attack.” And he would know, since he was a prime architect of the sedition and insurrection of January 6. Dan Patrick, the human dick injury who serves as Texas’s attorney general, is threatening to kick Joe Biden off THEIR ballot, but says they won’t because they’re a DEMOCRACY. In TEXAS.

And so forth.

Harris Faulkner on Fox News is having fun reactions. She’s the most transparently fake and disingenuous person on the entire Fox News staff, absolutely devoid of shame, so nay, it did not surprise us when she started bellyaching about how the Colorado court’s ruling didn’t count because the judges voted along party lines.

FAULKNER: All of the justices on that state supreme court were appointed by Democrat [sic] governors. But the ruling actually went along party lines. Four to three. Four Democrats voted for it.

She is essentially correct, even though this sounds odd. All the justices were nominated by Democratic governors, but three of them, including the chief justice, have at least historically been Republicans. (Also, for the intellectual edification of blithering halfwit Kayleigh McEnany, who asserted last night that “four unelected judges” had done this, it’s useful to understand that after justices are appointed by the governor, they must face a retention vote by the people two years later before being elected to full 10-year terms.)

But Faulkner’s dramatic pauses in there were FIERCE. It was like she was on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and this week’s physical challenge was “Report the news.” She’s just so full of shit.

Hey, can anybody think of another time when justices voted along party lines and something CUH-RAAAAZY happened? Ooh, we know! When extremist partisan hack Republican justices voted along party lines and won last year, 10-year-old girls started having to travel to different states to get abortions after being raped!

Seems kind of different from what happens when Democratic judges rule on things.

President Joe Biden was asked about the Colorado ruling today, and of course, he said it’s up to the judges to decide, because despite the violent pant-shitting protests to the contrary from paranoid MAGA morons, he’s not involved in such things. (Also he can beat the shit out of Trump a second time just fine on his own.) But Biden did say unequivocally that Trump committed an act of insurrection against the United States.

Harris Faulkner thinks Biden saying that is evidence of his mental decline. We guess the terrorism Trump incited on January 6, and his plot to overthrow the government and overturn the election he lost, is fine with people like her.

Watch this video, she’s so indignantly pissed off, it’s hilarious.

“I mean, we oughta really really be questioning his acuity now. And please separate it from 81, because I know some 100-year-old people who have it together far more than the president does.”

Oh no, Harris Faulkner is angry with Joe Biden!

‘Kay.

Been a while since we’ve used this .gif so:

OPEN THREAD!

[Videos via Acyn]

