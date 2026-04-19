Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
2h

RECOVERY PROGRESS / NICE TIMES NEWS...

I DID IT! I managed to get myself downstairs without further damaging myself or Mr Cakes!

A few days ago I remembered that we have a foldable stepladder, the kind that is 2 steps set up on an A frame. I figured this might he just the kind of thing I could use to get myself safely yo a sitting position on the floor at the top of the stairs without relying on Mr Cakes supporting me. I figured I could get myself to the of the stairs using my walking frame, sit on the top step of the stepladder, then carefully lower myself down to the lowest step, and from there to the floor. From there, I could scoot down the stairs on my butt.

It worked! I am now safely ensconced on the sofa, where I will remain until after my hospital appointment tomorrow.

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52 replies by Rebecca Schoenkopf and others
Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.'s avatar
Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.
3h

So am I hearing this correctly?

People are leaving the mommy blog because substack also hosts creeps and nazis. And because they do not like creeps and nazis the mommy blog must suffer for the sins of substack.

Well fuck that! I ain't leaving the mommy blog nor punishing the mommy blog because subsatck fucked up. Find some other way to punish substack. Don't destroy a good thing because a bad thing is adjacent to the good thing. That's like setting your house on fire because your neighbor still has dusty rose colored bathroom and kitchen fixtures from the 1970s or they have a nazi flag in the garage or -much worse- they have the nazi flag above the dusty rose toilet.

I got news for all the purists: ain't anything pure except the stuff found in the periodic table of the elements. We are alll upset about this shitshow. But HURTING the one news source that TELLS IT LIKE IT IS is not the way to fix anything. You want to boycott something and send a message? Cancel Amazon Prime. Cancel New York Times. Cancel WaPo. Cancel Direct teevee. Cancel everything except the mommy blog.

Quit setting your own house on fire because your neighbor is a nazi with old bathroom fixtures.

Go set your neighbor's house on fire instead.

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