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Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
3h

Say gang! Can you guess who made it possible for Andrew and Tristan Tate flee to safety from Romanian authorities to the US?

Well boys and girls if you answered Donald J Trump...BINGO!!!!!!

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Prostate of Dorian Gray's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray
3h

I pay through PayPal and where would I go if I stopped coming to Wonkette? The rest of the internet sucks.

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