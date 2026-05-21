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Martini Glambassador
18m

Baby elephant Sam in the hed gif. More swimming action here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/sam-swims

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c31fab68-dcf8-4c69-9239-be56ab504920?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
13m

Wonderful pictures! Hawaii really is magical.

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