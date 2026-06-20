Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
2h

Straight of Hormuz is CLOSED.

Shitty MOU is dying.

Lebanon and Israel are FUCKING SHOOTING AT EACH OTHER.

Ceasefire is DEAD.

Reflecting/Sewer Pool is VANDALIZED (tm)

Italy and USA are at WAR over a kiddie-fucker Photo-Dustup. (TFG Lies)

Soldiers are DYING from Kegsbreath FLU.

Brand new AIR FARCE ONE unveiled, with free/added LISTENING DEVICES!!

Kennedy Center (tm) looks like the CHICKEN-SHIT Tarp is permanent.

JESUS FUCKING CHRIST I'M SO TIRED OF ALL THIS WINNING!!!

(tm)

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

Flu Metal Jacket

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