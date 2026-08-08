Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
9hEdited

My international cat story- I had a lovely feral cat that I adopted off the roof of the Weizmann Institute as a tiny kitten, who we brought back to the US and raised for 14 lovely years. Big orange cat with a long tail, extremely smart, never scratched the kids (who came into the story later), walked alongside us like a trained dog.

Anyway, a few years after his passing, I was in Chontaburi, Thailand, walking past this temple when suddenly a big orange cat with a long tail ran out in front of me and started rolling around on the ground to get my attention, and I had this thought that it was Shinji trying to tell me that he happily reincarnated as a temple cat and was doing well, the idea made my eyes well up a bit.

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Skye Marthaler's avatar
Skye Marthaler
10h

We made it safe and sound to Spain, despite exhaustion I am actively looking for gatos.

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