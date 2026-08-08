The lovely Pishi Naz, rescued from the streets of Tehran by our pal John!

Happy Weekend!

And happy International Cat Day! I assume it’s like National Cat Day (October 29), but with a bit more flair. Perhaps a beret? Now, perhaps you are thinking to yourself “Did we not just celebrate International Cat Day?” and sure, it probably seemed like it, but that was International Hug Your Cat Day. Today, I assume you can hug your cat and incorporate other activities as well.

As much as I would like to post the “Can’t Hug Every Cat” song again, that seems a little lazy, so instead I bring you the music video for Paula Abdul’s “Opposites Attract,” featuring MC Skat Kat, a cartoon cat with whom she seems to have had a rather tumultuous relationship.

Honestly that is so much weirder than I remembered it being. Also, I think I’m obsessed with Paula Abdul’s Instagram now? It’s art. It’s actual art. Petition to bring back Hey Paula (which, if you did not know, was her one-season 2007 Bravo show).

You may have some questions now, like, for instance “Why does Paula Abdul keep an enormous straw hat in the top cabinet of her kitchen?” but the answer to that can only ever be “Because her name is Paula so it’s okay.”

Since I’m on this jag, I figure I’ll also drop in “Skat Kat Strut,” MC Skat Kat’s single from the solo album I am just now learning that he had.

Not sure he cleared this with Brian Setzer, but here we go!

I was going to go off for a minute about how weird it was that someone was trying to make a cartoon rapper and who would do that, but then I was like “Oh shit, Gorillaz.” Not that they’re cats, but they are cartoons.

Moving on, I shall now bless/curse you all with this 1984 PSA about putting your kids in car seats from the Department of Transportation, cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats.

I like this because of how fucking dark and inappropriate it is for people in fanciful cat costumes to be talking about how your kid could be “just a memory” if you don’t put them in the car seat correctly. I mean, yes, obviously you should put your kids in car seats correctly, but like … I don’t know that Magical Mr. Mistoffelees is the best entity to deliver that particular message.

What I also love is imagining that it was an explicit dig at Starlight Express, Webber’s terrible musical in which people pretend to be trains and wear roller skates, because roller skates are a great way to disguise yourself as a train, premiered that year. Now that would have made far more sense as a PSA partner with the Department of Transportation, but the musical theater nerd apparently in charge of the Department of Transportation’s mid-eighties ad campaigns was like “Sorry but even I have to draw the line at the roller skating train people musical.”

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!