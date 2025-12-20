Wonkette

ziggywiggy
3h

Your Aunt Aoife, The Estivating Hibernian “defaced some art postcards in the service of excoriating our nekkid emperor.” And that is some most excellent defacing!

It is Postcards to That Asshole #21:

https://open.substack.com/pub/theestivatinghibernian/p/postcards-to-that-asshole-21?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

Cookie Lady
3h

I had a moment today. Because I am in my Zero Fucks period.

Checkout line at Meijer. Loudmouth transsexist asshole talking about “men using the same bathroom as my daughter!” so I asked him, “Does your daughter have her own bathroom at home or do you use it, too?” And he angrily retorted, “That’s different and you know it’s different. I am her father.”

My reply? “Statistically speaking, you present a far greater threat to her than anyone else.”

He got SO MAD. And the people around us laughing didn’t help. Security asked him to leave. I asked security to escort me to my vehicle.

And this is why Mr Cookie doesn’t like me to go shopping by myself. 😂

