Happy weekend!

This week, your Wonkette friends are about to embark on another adventure — this time at the DNC! If you happen to be in town, or if you, like me, happen to live here, you should know that we are having a party on Sunday at Kaiser Tiger. I haven’t ever been there, but I was informed last night that they have curling there. Like the Olympic thing people do with brooms.

And if you’re lucky, I might do some Olympic excellence of my own.

Now, one thing people are known to say about politicians is that they just might all be lizard people. In fact, I can’t find it right now, but I saw a whole thing recently about how JD Vance might be a lizard person because of something to do with his eyelids. I’d disagree, but he doesn’t seem entirely unlike a snake.

I don’t know which Democrats they think are possibly lizard people, but given that the kind of people who tend to believe in this kind of shit are Republicans, I would have to assume all of them. Who knows, maybe I’ll see someone shapeshift.

Anyway! The reason I bring this up is actually because your present this week is a 2012 documentary I found (and am very excited about) on the Obscure Media subreddit, about a guy who investigates his own grandfather’s claims about reptilian humanoids.

From the description:

Jim Green has turned his house into a crumbling museum exhibiting what he claims are artifacts in rock from the deep past, remnants of a hyper-advanced civilization of reptilian humanoids.



As a young boy, Jim's grandson Randy was entranced when he first heard these epic tales, and later he promised Jim he would discover the truth. Returning to South Carolina, Randy meets with scientists, family members and Jim’s old colleagues. What he finds includes war trauma from remote tropical islands, supernatural phenomena, science fiction writing, and his own surprising role in his grandfather's stories.

I haven’t seen it yet, but I am very excited to do so! I think it’s gonna be a classic.

