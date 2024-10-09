Oh hey, did you hear Kamala Harris was on Howard Stern for like an hour yesterday? We haven’t heard it all yet, because who has that kind of time, besides the millions of people who listen to Howard Stern on the reg?

The New York Times has its top 13 hottest moments from the interview, one of which is that she eats Raisin Bran or Special K for breakfast. Hey, New York Times, whatever makes you hot.

Also, she told Stern that she and Dougie went to see U2 at the Sphere in Vegas and said if you go to the Sphere, it’s probably best to not be fucked up. “It’s a lot. There’s a lot of visual stimulation.”

She talked about what absolute garbage Trump is when it comes to dictators, because she’s gonna talk about that in every interview between now and November 5.

And so much more! Again, it was over an hour long.

And of course, Stern endorsed Harris officially, which might matter to the kinds of people who listen to him, which like Joe Rogan’s audience includes millions and millions of young men.

“I don’t even understand how this election is close,” Stern said to Harris, referencing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. “And yes, I’m voting for you, but I would also vote for that wall over there, rather than a guy who says he doesn’t support Ukraine … why do my fellow Americans want this kind of chaos overseas?”

Here’s a nice slice of their interview, talking about the threat Donald Trump poses to the entire world, and to journalists, and every other decent human alive:

And here’s a clip where in 90 seconds, Kamala Harris explained exactly what Trump and Republicans have done to hurt Americans, and American women in particular:

Stern ended his interview with these words: “I think you'd be a great president. You're compassionate. I love your experience as a prosecutor and I want to thank you. I love you as Vice President. I want to encourage anyone who thinks similarly to me to vote.”

You can watch the full hourlong interview here.

Victor Shi from the Harris campaign added these demographic details about Stern’s audience, which gives a clue as to why Harris was there this week, and Roy-Kenting all these other places like Colbert and the Call Her Daddy podcast and everyfuckingwhere else:

Howard Stern to Vice President Kamala Harris just now: “I am voting for you.” This matters because Howard Stern garners about 10 million listeners, with 73% of them being male, 27% female, and 85% white. This is a pretty big deal. More on his show: 74% of his audience is between 25–54 years old; 34% of his audience are college graduates; 85% of his audience is white, and the average household income of his audience is $160,000. The most popular demo: Males ages 18-34 year olds.

She’s campaigning for everybody’s vote. And with recent polling showing, for instance, that a hell of a lot of Republican and independent Nikki Haley voters are either ready to vote for Harris or still not sure, and nine percent of Republicans in general telling the New York Times/Siena poll that they’re going to vote for Harris, it’s easy to see why.

Just under four weeks to go, time to bring this thing home.

OPEN THREAD.

[Hollywood Reporter / Victor Shi on Twitter / videos via Shannon Watts / Call To Activism]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?