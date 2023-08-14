IS THE THING HAPPENING TODAY? Lots of tweets on the internet seem to suggest the thing is happening today.

Witnesses in the thing were expected to be testifying into tomorrow (Tuesday), but apparently they’re going a lot faster, and as of a little while ago, they were halfway done hearing from them. In fact, many people have been saying this is how it’s going. It must be concerning, if you are Donald Trump.

Here is a Georgia law perfesser guy who says yeah, the thing is happening today.

“It’s happening today,” he said. “Get ready.” According to “trusted folks.”

That’s a pretty clear indicator it’s happening today! You know, unless that guy doesn’t know shit.

When/if Trump is indicted in Georgia, this will be his fourth big set of indictments, and it will build upon his 75th, 76th, 77th and 78th felony charges, which came in the DC election-stealing, Republic-overturning indictment.

What will these indictments look like, and how many jails is Fulton County, GA, DA Fani Willis going to bury Trump under, allegedly? In reverse order, All Of Them, Katie, and we don’t know for sure.

However, Reuters reports on a little oopsie that happened a little while ago, where the Georgia court website accidentally published, and then deleted, a thingie with a list of proposed charges for Trump. Spoiler, it is a lot of charges.

Here’s a screengrab:

Wowie! Racketeering, conspiracy, forgery, false statements! All the things!

Now it makes sense why Trump was such a Grumpy Georgina all day this morning and last night.

What will the final charges be, assuming there will be charges, and we totally are?

Dunno. But again, it sounds like it might happen this afternoon, for real, for real.

When and if that happens, this blog post will self-destruct, unless it doesn’t, in which case you’re on your own, unless we come back to report on it.

Guess you’ll just have to wait and see.

OPEN THREAD.

