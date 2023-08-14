Here we go! In Atlanta, Fulton County DA Fani Willis is officially about to start presenting her case to the grand jury this week. It looks pretty bad.

And wherever Donald Trump is, he’s coming out of his fucking skin. He’s losing it at Willis, at Tanya Chutkan, the DC federal judge on his election stealing case, at everyone. He was at it last night, he’s at it this morning.

Deranged.

And it’s coming rapid fire.

As we type this on Monday morning, he has posted this, just a few minutes ago:

ONE OF THE MANY THINGS I HAVE DONE AS PRESIDENT, & THEREAFTER, IS TO EXPOSE THE MASSIVE CORRUPTION & FRAUD THAT TAKES PLACE ON A REGULAR BASIS WITHIN THE USA. LOOK HOW CORRUPT THE DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE HAS TURNED OUT TO BE…& THE FBI, WITH FISA, TWITTER FILES, LIES TO CONGRESS (AND EVERYWHERE), THE LAPTOP FROM HELL, FACEBOOK, THE TOP AGENT IN CHARGE OF THE RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX JUST BEING ARRESTED, THE “INSURANCE POLICY” & 51 INTEL AGENTS SCAM…I EXPOSED IT ALL, & I WILL CLEAN IT UP. MAGA!

We still love how he types “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL” like that is a normal thing people with functioning brains say, like normal people know what those words mean. And Republicans repeat it.

He’s been screaming at Fani Willis all morning, because for some reason that halfwit thinks attacking prosecutors who are about to drop anvils on his head is a good legal strategy:

I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

“Phoney.” That’s one way to spell that, we guess. “Perfect phone call of protest.” He’s expanded his description of his “perfect call,” we guess. Election interference!

WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO “GET TRUMP.” I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J.

Would someone please tell the grand jury? He would be happy to show this information to the grand jury. (He will not actually show the grand jury anything.)

Here he is intimidating a witness in the Georgia case:

I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!

All this morning. This is what he’s sitting around in his cavernous underpants doing this morning.

We’re not going to screengrab it all, but here is a picture of a couple of them, just so y’all see we did not hire an AI robot to make up some fake Trump tweets:

Last night, Trump was more focused on Special Counsel Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan. He’s real upset Smith got a warrant for his Twitter account. “How dare lowlife prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, break into my former Twitter account without informing me and, indeed, trying to completely hide this atrocity from me.” Sure thing, dude.

He was appalled to share a quote from Judge Chutkan, words she apparently said while sentencing a January 6 defendant. He explained that “The following TRUTH is a quote by highly partisan Judge Tanya Chutkan, angrily sentencing a J-6er in October of 2022. She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!” Then he pasted her quote in all caps, like a sane person:

“I SEE THE VIDEOTAPES. I SEE THE FOOTAGE OF THE FLAGS AND THE SIGNS THAT PEOPLE WERE CARRYING AND THE HATS THAT THEY WERE WEARING, AND THE GARB. AND THE PEOPLE WHO MOBBED THAT CAPITOL WERE THERE IN FEALTY, IN LOYALTY, TO ONE MAN, NOT TO THE CONSTITUTION, OF WHICH MOST OF THE PEOPLE WHO COME BEFORE ME SEEM WOEFULLY IGNORANT; NOT TO THE IDEALS OF THIS COUNTRY, AND NOT TO THE PRINCIPLES OF DEMOCRACY. IT’S A BLIND LOYALTY TO ONE PERSON WHO, BY THE WAY, REMAINS FREE TO THIS DAY.” Judge Tanya Chutkan!

Judge Tanya Chutkan! She said that! Also she is the lady who sentences the January 6 terrorists really harshly! He may be legitimately quite frightened of her, yes indeedy!

On Friday, Judge Chutkan specifically warned Trump and his lawyer that the more he says inflammatory shit, the more she’s going to be required to make absolutely certain he gets a speedy trial, which he obviously does not want. He’s specifically been lashing out ever since Jack Smith asked for the trial to start January 2, 2024.

Here’s Chutkan:

“I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case,” Chutkan told Trump lawyer John Lauro during a hearing. “I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings.” […] “The fact that he’s running a political campaign has to yield to the orderly administration of justice,” Chutkan said. “If that means he can’t say exactly what he wants to say about witnesses in this case, that’s how it has to be.” “Even arguably ambiguous statements from parties or their counsel, if they can be reasonably interpreted to intimidate witnesses or to prejudice potential jurors, can threaten the process,” Chutkan added later. “The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool … the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly.”

Set your own dick on fire at your own peril, we think she’s saying. In all the cases currently pending against him, plus the one that’s headed for him like a midnight train from Georgia. (We see what we did there.)

Not that we think he’s physically or mentally capable of keeping himself from fake-tweeting nonstop.

Oh well, guess he’s just going to fuck around and find out. Seems like the running theme of his life lately.

Have a nice week, Donald.

