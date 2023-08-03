Don’t get confused. Bill Barr is a godawful piece of pondscum catshit, and he did more work to protect Donald Trump and cover up Trump’s crimes in office than perhaps anybody else. But he hates Trump now, and that means he makes some good interview copy happen, which we are allowed to enjoy.

(The preceding paragraph is like a Mad Lib for any Glenn Greenwald types who send tweets about “OH LOOK! how LIBERALS! just LOVE LIZ CHENEY NOW! and want to CUDDLE! with her NUDE WAR CRIMING FATHER!” every time a Democrat points out that a Republican has said something correct, usually within the context of criticizing Trump and his MAGA fascist movement. Just pull out the proper nouns and insert your own.)

Anyway, Bill Barr (PONDSCUM CATSHIT) did a CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins last night, and boy, he just kept saying mean things about Trump and his 75th, 76th, 77th and 78th felony charges.

You’re not gonna believe this, but Bill Barr is arguing that Donald Trump cannot just defraud the United States just because he wants to overthrow the government.

Fuckin’ A! (Yes, we recognize that Barr might feel differently if he was still doing coverups for Trump in the Russia investigation or something PONDSCUM CATSHIT.)

Here are some mean quotes from Bill Barr about Donald Trump, and a video:

Loading video

“It’s not an abuse, the Department of Justice is not acting to weaponize the department by proceeding against the president for a conspiracy to subvert the electoral process.”

WHAT? But if this isn’t Election Witch Hoax Interference, what even is it?

“As the indictment says, you know, they’re not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants. He can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy. All conspiracies involve speech, and all fraud involves speech. So, free speech doesn’t give you the right to engage in a fraudulent conspiracy.”

OK now stop. How dare Bill Barr just say the indictment specifically says this isn’t about free speech? Yes, the indictment clearly says that, like on page two, in really little words even a MAGA idiot waiting in the emergency room after a fireworks accident can understand, but how dare Bill Barr say that? That’s so mean!

If free speech doesn’t give you the right to engage in a fraudulent conspiracy, next Bill Barr will be saying …

Moreover, Barr said, he came to believe Trump “knew well that he had lost the election.” He pointed to evidence including reports before the election that Trump would declare victory regardless of outcome and again to his “lack of curiosity as to what the actual facts were.”

Oh great. Bill Barr says Trump knew he lost the election. There goes Trump’s other defense. His defenses are 1) free speech, even though the indictment clearly explains it’s not about that, and 2) Trump too dumbfuckingstupid narcissistic broken-brained mentally defective to understand that he lost the election. Therefore he is not fit to stand trial for literally trying to overthrow the Republic.

But won’t Bill Barr even attack Deranged Jack Smith, who is deranged?

“He is the kind of prosecutor, in my view, that if he thinks someone has committed a crime, he, you know, homes in on it and really goes to try to make that case,” Barr said. “There’s no question he’s aggressive but I do not think he’s a partisan actor.”

But Jack Smith’s wife is the Michelle Obama movie!

Here’s a real nasty one, the one where Barr says he’s pretty sure Jack Smith has more evidence at the ready, including the kind that proves Trump’s criminal knowledge of what he did:

“We’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg on this,” Barr said. “I think there is a lot more to come, and I think they have a lot more evidence as to President Trump’s state of mind.”

And:

The former attorney general also described Trump’s alleged actions as detailed in the indictment as “nauseating” and “despicable,” saying on “The Source,” “someone who engaged in that kind of bullying about a process that is fundamental to our system and to our self-government shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Of course, he didn’t rule out voting for him, should he get the nomination.

“I will have to wait to see what the situation is and I will pick my poison at that point,” Barr said.

PONDSCUM CATSHIT.

Mediaite provides a much longer transcript of a lot of this, if you like long things:

COLLINS: Do you think he knew that he lost the election? BARR: Do I personally believe that? Yes, at first, I wasn’t sure. But I have come to believe that he knew well, that he had lost the election. And now, what I think is important is the government has assumed the burden of proving that. The government, in their indictment, takes the position that he had actual knowledge that he had lost the election, and the election wasn’t stolen through fraud. And they’re going to have to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt. COLLINS: Which is a high bar, of course? BARR: That’s a high bar. Now, that leads me to believe that they were only seeing a tip of the iceberg on this, the indictment. COLLINS: You think Jack Smith has more? BARR: Oh, yes, I would believe he has a lot more. And that’s one of the things that impressed me about the indictment. It was very spare. And there are a lot of things he could have said in there. And I think there’s a lot more to come. And I think they have a lot more evidence, as to the President Trump’s state of mind. COLLINS: You said you’ve come around to the idea that you do think he knew that he lost. Why have you come around to that? BARR: Number one, comments from people, like Bannon, and Stone, before the election, saying that he was going to — he was going to claim it was stolen, if he was falling behind, on Election Night, and that that was the plan of action. I find those statements very troubling. And then, you see that he does that on Election Night. And then, the evidence that has come out since then, the press reports, and the indictment, and his lack of curiosity, as to what the actual facts were, just leave — that’s my personal opinion. That’s my personal opinion. And we’ll see if the government can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt.

Just after that, Collins asked Barr if he had spoken to Jack Smith’s investigators and it was awwwwwwwwkward.

Trump is so fucked.

Share

[Washington Post / CNN / Mediaite]

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?