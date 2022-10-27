Should the Secret Service have let the Capitol Police know about the January 6 shooting threat against Chuck Schumer immediately , or should it have waited a while? Hint: A Newsmax editorpassed along the threat faster than the Secret Service did hahahahahaha vomit. (CREW)

It's funny but is it ha ha funny or is it let's all lie down in the middle of the street funny?

“What Mehmet Oz means when he says abortion should be between "a woman, her doctor, and local political leaders." #PASenateDebate Thx @amyschumer” — Shannon Watts (@Shannon Watts) 1666787270

I don't know what to do about any of these fucking polls, and I am somewhat of the opinion STOP LISTENING TO THEM AT ALL WHO EVEN FUCKING KNOWS THIS IS GOAT ENTRAIL BULLSHIT, but at the same time, our friends at The American Prospect say we're bleeding, and we've got to stop it. Their take: Better focus on the economy (stupid). (Comment arguers: You can in fact make an economic argument without abandoning the abortion and freedom arguments, nothing says you can only do one or the other.)

My friend Mike Davis has died. Like for everyone else he'd ever met, he helped to get my small book published, (charmingly) demanding his publisher buy my shit; he helped everyone . None of the remembrances I'm seeing so far are good enough (and the LA Review of Books, after saying he had a blind spot for feminism, includes only male writers remembering him, SIDE EYE) except for this warmhearted piece from the presumably paywalled LA Times. Here FINALLY, a good one. Alissa Walker at Curbed.

Here is my friend Mike Davis on Occupy, writing for our publisher Verso Books:

It’s true that old radicals like me are quick to declare each new baby the messiah, but this Occupy Wall Street child has the rainbow sign. I believe that we’re seeing the rebirth of the quality that so markedly defined the migrants and strikers of the Great Depression, of my parents’ generation: a broad, spontaneous compassion and solidarity based on a dangerously egalitarian ethic. It says, Stop and give a hitch-hiking family a ride. Never cross a picket line, even when you can’t pay the rent. Share your last cigarette with a stranger. Steal milk when your kids have none and then give half to the little kids next door—what my own mother did repeatedly in 1936. Listen carefully to the profoundly quiet people who have lost everything but their dignity. Cultivate the generosity of the “we.”

Mike Davis was a fuckin swell fella.

Oh shit, California realtors going woke, apologizing for (rampant) racism, partnering with nonprofits aiming to expand minority home ownership and EVERYTHING. Ron DeSantis would never let this happen, he would know how to stop WOKE! — KQED

I still can't believe Matt Damon ("MATT DAMON") did those crypto commercials, UGH. Here's how much money you lost if you listened to him. (The Intercept)

If I emailed my parents like the Democrats email me. You enjoy things that are funny and also true, so therefore you will enjoy this McSweeney's!

Fraud running for Ohio House. Fuck this guy. (Cleveland)

"Donna" is not in the top 1000 baby names for girls, but stupid names are. So weird! Meanwhile, everybody's naming their little boys "Maverick." — What to Expect boys / girls

Historical (uncanny valley) figures! (Livestly)

