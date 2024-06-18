President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are celebrating a slice of the American dream today, marking the 12th anniversary of Barack Obama’s executive order protecting young people whose parents brought them to the US as children. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program arose from Congress’s failure to pass the DREAM Act, which would have protected those young people from deportation and given them a pathway to citizenship, although Donald Trump tried to undo it. Now, all these years later, hundreds of thousands of the Dreamers have established roots in the US, creating jobs, working and paying taxes, and generally being completely ordinary Americans apart from their immigration status. We bet Joe once more will call for Congress to finally do right by them.

At today’s event, Biden will also announce a new program that will allow about half a million undocumented folks who are married to US citizens, as well as their kids if they weren’t born here, to apply for Green Cards and eventually become citizens, too. It’s a smart move!

Here’s your White house video feed, the event is scheduled for 2:45 EDT.

