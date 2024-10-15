Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz did some sort of campaign event this afternoon — something about the rural voters, you can tell because it says “rural voters” behind him — some of it was serious, some of it was funny. You want the serious parts? BOOOO no we hate those, serious parts are for nerds.

FOR NERDS!

Here are the funny parts where Tim Walz was making fun of Donald Trump’s wonder-filled recent trip to “grocery store.” You know, the one where he handed the random woman a hundred bucks to buy her groceries. Tim Walz has a theory on that:

“But he walks into this grocery store, and he hands a hundred-dollar bill to a lady to pay for [her] groceries, did you see this? So I’m like thinking, I wonder what he’s doing there, then I got to thinking: I think it’s just natural, any woman he sees, he pays off, because he did something …”

HE’S JUST SAYING.

In this one, Walz just read out one of Donald Trump’s very real recent quotes about “grocery,” the latest English language word that amuses and confuses him so.

That’s it. He just read it out. A dramatic reading, if you will.

“I have more complaints on grocery. The word grocery. You know? It’s sort of a simple word. But it sort of means like everything you eat. The stomach is speaking. It always does”

And the crowd went wild laughing, because Donald Trump is a fucking moron with actual pudding for a brain.

OPEN THREAD.

