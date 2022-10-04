It could perhaps be said that last night was rough for Republicans ahead of November's midterms. It was revealed that down in Georgia, Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker is the kind of guy who sends people he's dating get well cards that have abortion money in them. Which is fine with us! (He denies it. He's also a well-documented liar. ) Of course, this is a story because Walker is an anti-abortion extremist and the GOP is an anti-abortion extremist party and the GOP's little dancing clowns on the Supreme Court just entered America's underpants without America's consent and confiscated their bodily autonomy to decide if they'd like to be pregnant or not.

HOW ARE WE STILL SURPRISED? So What's New With Herschel Walker?

10 More Things About Herschel Walker That Are Untrue, Should He Claim Otherwise

Oh, and then after the abortion story came out, Herschel Walker's little obnoxious son just went OFF on his disgusting stupidass father on Twitter about what a liar, hypocrite, and overall piece of shit he is.

But this blog post is not about that. This blog post is about the Senate race in Pennsylvania where just before the Herschel McBigAbortions story came out, it was reported that Dr. Mehmet Oz KILLED 300 PUPPIES. Or more specifically, studies he did at Columbia, that he was the boss of.

We are not even kidding.

These are puppies, just so we're clear on what this is about:



Giphy

Jezebel broke the story of Cruella de Oz:

[A] review of 75 studies published by Mehmet Oz between 1989 and 2010 reveals the Republican Senate candidate’s research killed over 300 dogs and inflicted significant suffering on them and the other animals used in experiments.



Oz [...] was a “principal investigator” at the Columbia University Institute of Comparative Medicine labs for years and assumed “full scientific, administrative, and fiscal responsibility for the conduct” of his studies. Over the course of 75 studies published in academic journals reviewed by Jezebel, Oz’s team conducted experiments on at least 1,027 live animal subjects that included dogs, pigs, calves, rabbits, and small rodents. Thirty-four of these experiments resulted in the deaths of at least 329 dogs, while two of his experiments killed 31 pigs, and 38 experiments killed 661 rabbits and rodents.

Three hundred twenty-nine puppies!

You can read Jezebel's report, which hasn't been refuted. There was a whistleblowing veterinarian, there were Animal Welfare Act violations, and honestly, trigger warning for this entire next block quote:

[Whistleblower Catherine] Dell’Orto testified that a dog experimented on by Oz’s team experienced lethargy, vomiting, paralysis, and kidney failure, but wasn’t euthanized for a full two days. She alleged other truly horrifying examples of gratuitously cruel treatment of dogs, including at least one dog who was kept alive for a month for continued experimentation despite her unstable, painful condition, despite how data from her continued experimentation was deemed unusable. According to Dell’Orto, one Oz-led study resulted in a litter of puppies being killed by intracardiac injection with syringes of expired drugs inserted in their hearts without any sedation. Upon being killed, the puppies were allegedly left in a garbage bag with living puppies who were their littermates. Dell’Orto’s allegations, made in 2003 and 2004, are detailed in letters from PETA to the university and USDA. In an interview with Billy Penn last month, she acknowledged PETA “is not a reliable source of information,” but said the organization’s letters honestly reflected what she told the organization and provided documentation for.

So this is all horrifying.



Jezebel is clear here that Dell'Orto's testimony is not that Dr. Oz killed puppies himself , but rather that he's the guy whose name was on the studies, and when the studies do that to puppies, it's on you.

This fuckin' guy. Just read the whole thing.

Next we'll find out he's a total quack who doesn't even live in Pennsylvania.

John Fetterman's very cool wife responded:

“We know what the stakes are in this election … add one more: PUPPIES. Puppies are on the line. https://t.co/4Z3Lqm7W3s” — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@Gisele Barreto Fetterman) 1664819147

And so did Fetterman:

“BREAKING: Dr. Oz is a puppy killer. https://t.co/SXgRSUO2TK” — John Fetterman (@John Fetterman) 1664823565

So like we said, overall just a very cool night for Republican Senate candidates.

Anything interesting coming out today about JD Vance or Blake Masters? That could be neat! Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

[ Jezebel ]

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?