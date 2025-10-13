And who brushed our hair for us this morning, little guy?

At least once a day with this administration there is some scandal that makes you say, imagine if this was someone in Biden’s administration! Everybody’s a wannabe Spiro Agnew in this firehose of grift.

And some scandalous turds stick to shoes more stubbornly than others! The administration is not having such an easy time rubbing off the stench of Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s “Border Czar,” getting caught on an FBI surveillance tape taking $50,000 of the FBI’s cash in a brown paper bag, never to be seen again, in exchange for promises of future government contracts. And if the Biden DOJ was WEAPONIZED against Trump, it sure did a lousy job of it, keeping the whole sordid affair under wraps until someone leaked the tea to MSNBC.

Maybe the funniest part of the allegations is that investigators weren’t even targeting Homan. But when they talked to a colleague of Homan’s, his coworker was like, “Oh, you want to do some bribing? Homan’s your guy!” Clearly it wasn’t Homan’s first trip to the bag-of-cash rodeo.

Laura Ingraham offered Homan the opportunity to deny that he took carsh in a barg. But he didn’t say that, exactly.

And people still have questions. Like, where did all that money go? Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse grilled Pam Bondi last week:

Look at your FACTS! The Trump FBI has investigated the Trump administration, and found that the Trump administration did nothing wrong!

So Sunday JD Vance, looking like his mom just combed his hair with a generous hock of spit, fell apart completely at the gentlest questioning from George Stephanopoulos.

No bribe! Ridiculous smear! Preposterous!

“But, wait, you said he didn’t take a bribe. But I’m not sure you answered the question. Are you saying that he did not accept the $50,000?”

Vance played dumb. “George, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Did he accept $50,000 for what?”

Stephanopoulos pressed on. “He was recorded on an audiotape in September of 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money?”

“Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George?” Vance huffed. “I am not even sure I understand the question. Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services? The FBI has not prosecuted him. I have never seen any evidence that he’s engaged in criminal wrongdoing. Nobody has accused Tom of violating a crime, even the far-left media like yourself. So I’m actually not sure what the precise question is. Did he accept $50,000? Honestly, George, I don’t know the answer to that question. What I do know is that he didn’t violate a crime.”

The awkwardness continued even more, with Vance resisting the question like a cat being lowered into a bath, hissing, “Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program,” and deflecting, desperately claiming Stephanopoulos was down some “weird left-wing rabbit hole.” Only WEIRDOS think bribing government officials for contracts is WEIRD. YOU’RE THE WEIRD!

Finally, Stephanopoulos shut him down. Even after ABC paid out a $15 million bribe to Trump’s imaginary library after Trump got pissed off that Stephanopoulos free-speeched the words “Trump” and “rape” into the same sentence, ol’ glasses still won’t fake patience with JD Vance’s ants-in-pants dance.

Vance immediately ran to X to huff that it was a FAKE SCANDAL.

Oh yeah, really NUKED that one, little buddy! You sure did tell ‘em! The Middle East was actually the first question “George S.” asked, there, Mister Credibility.

Any other presidential administration in history would have fired Homan immediately, but it’s a whole new grifty, bribey world around here. And hey, what does Tom Homan supposed to even do as “Border Czar” all day? Isn’t Kristi Noem the one in charge of the border? Homan’s job description was never quite clear, beyond having an office in the White House, going to meetings and moaning on TV about what a miserable sacrifice it is to have to work a job in exchange for money. Is keeping track of which contractors have paid their protection money his actual job? We are just wildly speculating and asking questions about this meatheaded middle school gym teacher-looking creep whose real job description is unclear!

Someday, maybe, we will find out the full levels of grift in this administration. What is right out in the open is bad enough, from cash in a bag to Trump’s billion-dollar crypto black box, the family real estate deals, Middle Eastern countries investing with Jared Kushner (can’t wait for the real outlines of “peace deal” to come into view, will Jared get his seaside resort?), accusations of selling pardons and access … it’s mind-blowing to think that these are only the little bits of the elephant that have managed to poke through the veil! What other grift might there be that we don’t even have a whiff of yet? The mind reels!

OPEN THREAD.

[MSNBC]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate