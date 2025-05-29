Grayson, Julie and Todd Chrisley at a benefit in 2017, Creative Commons / Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs.

Hoo hoo, if you don’t laugh you’ll cry! Let’s check out these latest bribe-giver-and-takers, scammers and embezzlers who have been awarded pardons from Trump’s backdoor pipeline. The best people!

Behold the shining veneers of Todd and Julie Chrisley, reality show stars who posed as real estate tycoons, but in 2022 were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, after getting convicted of using fake bank statements to bilk banks into giving them more than $36 million in personal loans, and not filing or paying any taxes for years, after Todd got ratted out by a man who claimed to have been his scorned lover.

The family had a reality show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” which ran for an incredible 10 years on the USA Network, and even spawned a spinoff, “Growing Up Chrisley,” until certain, ahem, legal issues arose.

Millions watched, we guess!

Among the “funniest moments”: Todd hires a security guard to follow his grawan wumun wife and son at the mall. Todd has a priss-fit in his Georgia accent after Julie roasts a duck with the haid on, whut is wrong with yew? Daughter Savannah complains about Todd having cameras all over their house, Todd spies on Savannah while she’s out with friends, and Todd … catfishes his own son?! Holy yikes!

But you know who has a soft spot for creepy reality show stars posing as successful real estate investors defrauding banks to get loans on top of loans? Why, a certain creepy former reality-show-star fraudster-in-chief! The Chrisleys uttered the magic words, persecuted for conservative values, and Trump heard their wheedlings and invited daughter Savannah to choke everybody up at the Republican National Convention last July with a sob story about her scammer parents, during a segment dedicated to “safety.”

“You may have seen my family on TV; but for the past decade, we've been consumed with a different kind of drama. My family was persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County due to our public profile — I know, Fulton County, they know how to do it, don't they — due to our public profile and conservative beliefs.”

The Chrisleys were victims of federal prosecutors, not Fani Willis, hence why they were able to get a pardon! Also, they were victims of federal prosecutors under Trump.

And to get their pardon they bypassed the Justice Department entirely, and had their lawyer, Alex Little, make a personal pitch for them. It worked, and Savannah had lunch at the White House in February.

savannahchrisley A post shared by @savannahchrisley

Just another example of Dear Leader circumventing the Justice Department system and using clemency to push his personal belief that fraudsters who kiss his ass the right way should be able to buy a pass! And his fondness for people who are on the teevee.

He also pardoned Paul Walczak, a former nursing home executive who had pleaded guilty to pocketing taxes he was supposed to have been paying for his employees in order to buy, among other things, a yacht, and who wrote an application to Trump emphasizing his mother Elizabeth Fago’s role publicizing Ashley Biden’s stolen diary and the millions she’d raised for Trump’s campaign.

Remember Fago? The “nursing-home mogul who drove a white Bentley and was once in a cheerleading crew called the Nixonettes,” best known as the hostess of the Florida dock party where the houseguest who stole Biden’s diary passed it around to the greasy fingers of Trump campaign staffers, including maybe Don Junior. One of Fago’s other sons, Joey, was Junior and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s real estate broker. The campaign thought the stolen diary was too hot to handle directly, so they called the FBI. Just kidding, they passed it along to Slippin’ Jimmy O’Keefe and Project Veritas, and the rest is history, a thousand scandals ago.

Mother Fago saw no movement on her son’s application for a pardon, though, until she drove her Bentley over to a $1 million-a-plate dinner at Mar-a-Lago and appealed to the old man personally, and soon after Trump signed the pardon, sparing her son $4.4 million in restitution and 18 months in the slammer.

Trump also pardoned Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins on Monday; Jenkins was convicted in a $75,000 badges-for-bribes scheme and fixing to report himself to prison for a 10-year-term. But first he went on podcasts ranting about how Biden was targeting him to take all the GUNS away by not letting him deputize yeehaws, and Trump and Ed Martin caught wind of this and liked the cut of his jib. Trump TruthSocialed “Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ” blah blah, and Martin posted on X: “No MAGA left behind.”

Other pardoned scammers: Michele Fiore, convicted of wire fraud for stealing $70,000 donated for a memorial to police officers killed in the line of duty, and spending it on getting MAGA plastic surgery. Trevor Milton, founder of an electric vehicle startup, convicted of frauding shareholders out of $680 million in 2023 and sentenced to four years in prison, who donated more than $1.8 million to a Trump re-election campaign. Devon Archer, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s at Burisma, who was convicted of swindling the Oglala Sioux tribe out of $60 million.

And we and the victims get to pay for it! All of these pardons add up to a lot of money in lost restitution, about $1 billion so far, according to former Justice department pardon attorney Liz Oyer, who says she was fired for balking at Trump’s demand to restore gun rights to Mel Gibson. Mel Gibson! We almost forgot about him, after the pardons of the Capitol rioters and the anti-abortion loons like the lady who kept fetuses in a freezer. And Ross Ulbricht. And Rod Blagojevich. Hot damn are we knee-deep in swill!

PREVIOUSLY!

Look at all this balls-out corruption, the degree of which the country has never seen before! Starring the trashiest, dumbest, griftiest people alive, who can afford to tuck a little something in the presidential g-string, or rubbed him right in some other way. Tough break, Joe Exotic and George Santos!

How much stupider and dirtier will this clown show get? We will all find out!

