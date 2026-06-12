Wonkette

Wonkette

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
2m

Half this country is one broken arm away from bankruptcy. Sounds like a shithole country to me.

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
2m

The efforts to bind the populous is like a fine layer cake of barbed wire . . .

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