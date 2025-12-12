Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
belfryo's avatar
belfryo
10mEdited

This sucks but it will at least belong to republicans. All they had to do was extend the ACA subsidies until AFTER the 2026 elections (where dems are gonna clean the fuck up) and then when the cuts hit real people, they could blame the dems for the price increases. They're not gonna be able to do that convincingly now. The pain will begin a full year before the newly dem House is officially seated

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
10m

"Our healthcare plan:

None"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture