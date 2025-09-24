Wonkette

Cakes We Like
2h

Good news is good.

OT - interesting discussion with the therapist today. We discussed my trip back to Sheffield for the funeral and my clash with my sister over her support of fascism. I told him that I feel like I can't just leave views like hers unchallenged, despite Mr Cakes best attempts to prevent me from breaking ties with another family member, as I can see these formerly extreme views becoming acceptable mainstream policy the more they go unchallenged, which in turn pushes the extremists to become more extreme in order to generate the rage they thrive on. He didn't know that the idea of euthanasia the homeless had been spoken aloud on US TV and seemed shocked.

We ended up in a philosophical discussion about freedom and responsibility. He said it's a complicated subject, I disagreed and said I find it incredibly simple: your freedom ends at the point it affects someone else's freedom, and, to quote Sir Pterry, evil begins when you begin to treat people as things.

SethTriggs
1h

I repeat my plea.

The only way we get even a *semblance* of a check on this maladministration (and Taney Court 2.0) is a Democratic impeachment+removal-sized majority. And even then we have to be prepared for the massive deference in the legal and political systems for the unreconstructed (including unlimited appeals and do-overs for the pricktator and his allies).

SO I am not even saying send money. There are only the actions that need being done.

Make sure, NOW, that you are registered. If you are in a suppression area, use the time NOW to navigate the barriers so you are not scrambling for Election Day. If it's too late for 2025, get yourself set up for 2026 at least.

The only action you need is to vote, and if you get the Democrats in overwhelming numbers only then can you make the change. It truly matters who is in office. It truly matters who chairs the committees. All of this matters.

We know what to do. Mount up.

