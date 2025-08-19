Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

Updated with Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Bluesky messages about this Jim Crow crap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
5hEdited

"WHY NOT BOTH?" meme goes here . . .

Mrs. Betty Bowers

‪@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social

In the law books, this is called "False Imprisonment."

In the history books, this is called "Jim Crow."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
268 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture