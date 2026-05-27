Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
30m

Your hed gif has one of the more unusual creatures of the deep. Learn about siphonophores: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/a-fancy-siphonophore-with-a-feather

And today’s meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/bffcfa6f-3c1c-4886-b01e-552efec12b33?utm_source=share

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Mighty Little Dog's avatar
Mighty Little Dog
31m

It’s almost like renewable energy isn’t subject to insane market swings and gross profit taking.

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