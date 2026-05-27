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We could have had a perfectly nice Iran nuclear agreement, but the former president was Black and cooler than Donald Trump :( (Paul Waldman) His Satanic Majesty Mandatorily Requests. (The Fucking News)

How quick before the Supreme Court overrules the federal court full of Trump judges that just DQed the new Alabama Republican map for racism? Does “day of the election and run it anyway” work for you? (Reuters) Background on the previously decided Alabama case. (Balls and Strikes) South Carolina Republicans decline to wipe out the last remaining D and Black seat, where voting is already underway. Twelve of them even, dang! (Post and Courier)

Louisiana Republicans also declined to do a shitty thing, this time refusing to pass a bill “investigating” whether gender-affirming care causes psychosis. (Transitics)

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More US Attorney and grand jury bullshits, this time by some US attorney we’d never heard of in South Dakota. Good job, guy who used to work at Christian Broadcast Network! (Gift link New York Times)

Oh so all of Todd Blanche’s private clients are scumbags? Got it. (Vanity Fair)

I mean, the poll numbers looked good last time too. Didn’t they? DIDN’T THEY? I don’t know why I’m still looking at polls. (G. Elliott Morris)

But the MAHA movement seems to be falling apart, at least at an FDA and HHS level. (Noah Berlatsky at Public Notice)

San Diego mosque murderers were nazi incels, so I’ll give you all a moment to recover from your surprise. (Southern Poverty Law Center)

Can’t wait for my 401k thingie to buy up Elon Musk’s IPO! (Waldman)

Things that made Laura Bassett laugh last week! (Bassett)

Oh so Spain got all big for its britches on wind and solar and now it’s got the cheapest energy in Europe huh? Wait. (Bright Spots)

Parties upcoming! MONTREAL (June 14), JUST ADDED DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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