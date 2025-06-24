Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Thomas's avatar
Christopher Thomas
1h

"Davis, who loves heterosexual marriage so much she’s done it four times . . ."

LOL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Parakeetist's avatar
Parakeetist
1h

Does she know that you don't have to be Christian to get married in this country?

Buddhists get married. Jewish people get married. Muslims get married. Nonbelievers get married.

Why is she thinking so much about how other people fuck?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
226 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture