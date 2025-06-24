Kim Davis, America’s favorite county clerk/homophobe/persistent wearer of long-sleeved shirts under short sleeved shirts and/or dresses, is back and ready to rumble. Or, rather, try to make same-sex marriage illegal again.

On the off chance you somehow managed to block her entire existence out more thoroughly than I did, Davis is a former Kentucky county clerk who became famous a decade ago for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after they were legalized under the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling — the 10th anniversary of which will be celebrated this very Thursday. After refusing to issue the licenses, Davis was sued by several of the couples she had rejected and ended up spending five days in jail.

In 2023, a judge ordered Davis to pay David Ermold and David Moore, one of the couples she denied a license to, $360,000 in damages and attorney’s fees, which she believes she should not have to do.

Davis, who loves heterosexual marriage so much she’s done it four times, is still trying to get the Supreme Court to hear her case, despite having been given the brush-off from a federal judge as recently as March of this year and by the Supremes themselves in 2020. Even Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito signed on, despite the fact that they clearly share her wish to overturn Obergefell. Thomas wrote on behalf of both of them, because of the ruling in Obergefell, “Davis may have been one of the first victims of this Court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last. Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other anti-discrimination laws.”

Well, that works out perfectly, because if your “sincerely held religious beliefs” involve controlling other people’s personal lives to that degree, perhaps participating in society is simply not for you. Perhaps Kim Davis should just stay home until she can be certain that the world outside is full of heterosexuals and free of whores with their sinful bare elbows. Or she could just take some time off to do a deep conditioning and figure out how to function in a world where she is powerless to control the romantic lives of people she doesn’t know.

Davis is being represented by Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel, who explicitly said that the goal is to affirm her constitutional rights and to overturn Obergefell. More specifically, however, they want the Supremes to determine that it’s the state’s job to “accommodate” her religious beliefs and therefore the state’s job to pay Ermold and Moore.

Post-Roe, it’s hard to believe that any other rulings meant to protect people from those who wish to impose their “sincerely held religious belief” on their personal life decisions are safe. Hell, in his opinion in Dobbs, Clarence Thomas specifically stated that not only did he want to overturn Roe, not only did he want to overturn Obergefell, but he also wanted to overturn Griswold (which protects the right to take birth control) and Lawrence (which bars sodomy laws). Weirdly, he did not mention any wish to overturn Loving, which could very well put him personally in the position he wishes upon same-sex married couples living in states that would happily ban gay marriage again.

And if you think no one would do that now, think again. Earlier this year, lawmakers in the Idaho House and the North Dakota House passed resolutions begging SCOTUS to overturn Obergefell, and similar measures have been introduced in Michigan, Montana, and South Dakota. In Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, lawmakers have introduced resolutions that would create a special category for heterosexual marriage called “covenant marriage.”

It’s not exactly clear how a ruling in Davis’s favor in this case would result in Obergefell being overturned. Judges have found in her favor before (in other lawsuits) and it’s still the law of the land. Still, Democratic lawmakers should learn from their past mistakes and start trying pass laws that would keep it legal regardless of how SCOTUS swings.

