Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Werewolf's avatar
Werewolf
2h

Liam Conejo Ramos and his dad Adrián are on their way home to Minneapolis!

Reply
Share
5 replies
Michael's avatar
Michael
1h

We had big demonstrations on Portland yesterday. Our street was jammed with cars full of protestors going to the South Waterfront ICE building. There were many children and elderly. All got tear gassed

Reply
Share
3 replies
310 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture