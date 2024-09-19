Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

The bomb threaters have moved on to Springfield, Ohio, grocery stores. And now they’ve canceled next week’s electoral debates because isn’t that the entire point? (Springfield News Sun)

Hey Teamsters, why don’t you go fuck. (Teamsters)

Elizabeth Spiers on why Republicans get so furious when Kamala Harris speaks with a drawl. (Gift link New York Times)

A complete delight: The “feral 25-year-olds” running Kamala Harris’s social media. One day Wonkette will have a young to do online stuff for us. (What even is “online”?) One day. (Gift link Washington Post)

Wonkette Kamala Harris collection!

Tim Walz’s hotdish recipe gets a rave. (Simply Recipes)

Don’t read David Daley on the Supreme Court deciding our election for us again. It will only make you crazy. (The Guardian)

Oh, when the Supreme Court dropped charges against the January 6 terrorists because they had to have disrupted “paperwork” (?), John Roberts took Alito’s name off the opinion and put his own on there instead. So as not to embarrass the Court. Huh. (Brennan Center)

Don’t read this on the people suing the fuck out of disinformation researchers for “censoring” them (saying they’re lying), it will … okay, you should read it. (Mother Jones)

And then there’s the opposite: The groups trying to censor academic associations because they say something liberal. And it’s all the same people! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Don Moynihan)

From the comments, a book-length dissertation on the “lunatic” do-nothing Congress (House). (Gift link Dana Milbank at the Washington Post)

The “misery index” is near a 64-year low. Gee, looking at that graph, seems like it’s always near a 64-year low when Democrats are finishing up a couple of terms, and that voters then elect Republicans to fix that! (CEPR)

Well I am totally, totally surprised by this video from a Montana Trump rally. But I accept!

I guess Lousiana Senator John Kennedy decided it was his turn to be holy shit racist as fuck. (The New Republic)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear executive ordered a ban on conversion therapy in the state, heart hug emoji! Expect it to be super-majority-legislatively-overriden any old time now, badface emoji! (Erin in the Morning)

Georgia elections officials, except like the two good ones, are conspiring to throw the state to Trump. (The Guardian)

Donald Trump and the big water faucet in Canada. (Jeff Tiedrich)

From last week but lol: Trump allies have seen “no ground [game] activity at all.” I’m sure they’ll figure it out before the election, if you can’t count on Charlie Kirk and Elno Musk to turn out your voters, on whom can you? (Semafor)

Hey hey, it's a Big Democrat Halloween Party on Sat., Oct. 26, 2024, let's say 7 p.m., at our home! If you're in the area (Detroit) or a drivable distance therefrom, email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com, email headline: "I AM NOT COMING TO KILL YOU," and I will reply with our address! Donations will be accepted for the Michigan Democrats!

