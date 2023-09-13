House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has officially surrendered what remained of his dignity to the unhinged MAGA wing of his party. He finally announced an impeachment inquiry, with dubious legal grounds, into President Joe Biden, just like his direct supervisor Marjorie Taylor Greene demanded.

But that still might not be enough for the Barely House Speaker to keep his job. Politico asked House Freedom Caucus member and longtime McCarthy foe Dan Bishop if Tuesday’s impeachment announcement will satisfy the extremists who are prepared to yank McCarthy’s gavel from him.

Bishop replied that impeachment and removal are “independent of one another. So I don’t think it has any such effect, from my perspective.”

“To me, the commencement of an impeachment inquiry is overdue. It has been moving far too slowly,” Bishop went on. “It shows tentativeness and hesitancy when it needs to show commitment to getting to it.”

McCarthy was too “tentative and hesitant” with Biden’s impeachment inquiry, as if he were almost interested in gathering compelling evidence against the president. Bishop knows what it takes to sell a real BS impeachment — brass balls.

Adding to McCarthy’s humiliation, Rep. Matt Gaetz, unofficial chair of the House Sleaze Committee, publicly placed the speaker on a performance improvement plan.

Loading video

“Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role,” Gaetz said on the House floor, which is a terrible place to receive a PIP. “The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you, pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair.”

The areas where McCarthy has apparently “failed to meet expectations” involve not holding pointless, go-nowhere votes on term limits and balanced budgets. McCarthy hasn’t fully investigated every random country cousin of the Biden crime family nor has he released the “complete” January 6 tapes, which presumably contain extra Ryan Gosling as Ken footage.

Even worse, McCarthy has dared consider a stopgap funding measure to keep the government running, and Gaetz insists that’s “out of compliance” with the black bargain McCarthy made with the party’s full-blown nihilist wing. If McCarthy even thinks about governing responsibly and not unleashing total chaos, that would trigger an “automatic motion to vacate.”

This is also not a 30-day probation period but every damnable moment of McCarthy’s tortured life. Gaetz has threatened to call a motion to vacate on a daily basis to keep McCarthy in check. It’s not as if Gaetz can think of anything more productive to do.

Gaetz agrees with Bishop that McCarthy took too damn long moving forward with a sham impeachment against Biden. He dismissed the inquiry as a “baby step” after “weeks of pressure from conservatives.” (Tangentially, only assholes minimize an achievement as mere “baby steps,” as that’s a significant moment actual parents recall fondly.)

McCarthy waved off Gaetz’s threat, telling reporters, “He should go ahead and do it.” McCarthy likely retains his unwarranted self-confidence because he knows Gaetz would probably need significant Democratic votes to remove him. However, if he can’t keep the government open and successfully moves forward with a bogus impeachment, Democrats might just help end his undistinguished speakership.

[Politico / Axios]

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?