Seattle reached a record-breaking 88 degrees Sunday, which was in October. (Seattle Times)

Republican rhetoric on crime is a pack of racist lies, but that doesn’t stop it from resonating with the usual suspects. (The Nation)

How Fox News became the de facto “language” for your racist relatives. (The Atlantic)

This is officially the worst “Saturday Night Live” sketch of all time, and they should just cancel the show now. (Twitter)

“Never before seen video: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer desperately seek help from a secure location while the US Capitol is being ransacked. (SNL)” — Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1665916053

Jeff Bezos remains one of the better arguments against billionaires. (New York Times)

Saw this Rudy Giuliani profile from a few weeks ago. Black folks, especially in New York, always knew he was trash. (The New Yorker)

Child incest victims were denied abortions in Florida. This is horrific. (Jezebel)

Here are some of the best diners in America, including Tom’s Restaurant from my 1990s, swinging-single New York days. (Country Living)

Democracy itself might hinge on a roll of the dice in Nevada. (Vox)

Barack Obama warns Democrats about being “buzzkills.” (The Daily Beast)

“"Democrats can be ^{{buzzkills}}^, right? Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells... and that all of us at any given moment can say things the wrong way, make mistakes." Interview with @BarackObama out tonight on @SIRIUSXM and everywhere tomorrow.” — Pod Save America (@Pod Save America) 1665787783

HBO might’ve pulled punches in its recent QAnon documentary. (Mother Jones)

Here’s to 35 years of Rick-Rolling. (Open Culture)

Let’s stop letting so-called “geniuses” get away with bad behavior. (The Root)

My son’s favorite YouTuber Joshua Weissman dares take on Shake Shack in his “But Better” series.

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?