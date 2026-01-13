Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

Following nearly a week of Trump and his minions smirking some wild don’t-believe-your-lying-eyes alternative facts about the killing of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of DHS agent Jonathan Ross, they and the old man have coalesced on one narrative. The refined White House/DHS party line is now that Good was shot three times because she was part of a “coordinated campaign” of radical domestic terrorism, “classic terrorism.”

And Mike Johnson claimed, without evidence, that Good had taunted the patient agents.

Seems even the humpiest Trumpers felt too stupid repeating Trump’s lie that Ross had been run over and was in the hospital and Good was “unbelievably bad, badly behaved.” At no point did Good even express any sentiments about Trump or DHS at all, her last words to the man who shot her were even “that’s fine, dude, I’m not mad at you.”

She was shot for not having a Trumpy enough aura, and because the DHS agent, who had no legal role in traffic enforcement to begin with, thought she and her wife were not respectful enough of his non-authority, and Don’t Tread On Me MAGA is more than fine with that.

Nor is there evidence that any other person or group was involved in the incident that left Good dead, or that the Goods were members of any organized groups. No one in the government has even bothered to try to name any! Still, they’re going to investigate every single insufficiently Trumpy group in the state (as if they weren’t doing that already), just to make sure no group is guilty of the capital crime of not loving Trump enough, and collectively punish them as Trump’s own morality sees fit.

In the US of old, speech was free. Now you will pay for suspected Trump-hating with your life! It is also not illegal to be a member of a group that opposes the current government, nor to be a “professional agitator,” for whatever it’s worth. Just ask the paid professional-agitator-in-chief and attempted couper, and his MAGA army of podcasting liars!

The FBI will not be investigating the shooting at all (or working on redacting and releasing those 5.2 million remaining EPSTEIN FILES), nor will it let anybody else investigate; at Trump’s demand Kash Patel has been blocking local officials from investigating on their own, and six top officials at the DOJ Civil Rights Division have already resigned over it. Though Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison are attempting to pursue an independent investigation anyway.

Professional agitators online have been inventing lies about Good and her widow Becca, like that they are criminals, and that children had been removed from their care by social services for child abuse. (In reality, Renee had a single speeding ticket.) But how long until Becca Good loses custody of the child who has known her as his mother for most of his life, and/or gets charged with some specious crime or TERRORISM? In this regime it seems inevitable.

The only terrorists inciting violence are Minnesota are the DHS agents, who have been picking up what Trump has been laying down loud and clear, and harassing and gassing citizens they suspect of doing bad free speech and/or following and filming them. Watch one taunt a protestor in Minnesota with “have y’all not learned from what just happened?”

Noem says she has sent hundreds more agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area on top of the 2,000 she says she sent last week, and DHS has been double-extra wilding out with no end date in sight. It sure seems like they are trying to incite some kind of reaction that will allow them to justify killing more people! Soon after Good’s shooting, DHS gassed protestors who arrived on the scene, and they’ve been gassing and shooting rubber bullets at protesters though they have no civil law enforcement authority to do that. They descended on a school, gassing students and detaining a staff member. They have terrorized Somali-owned businesses, people filling up at gas stations for being brown, and Door Dash drivers, and kidnapped a US citizen 17-year-old from his job at Target — he was one of two US citizens allegedly taken from that Target at that time; ICE reportedly beat on and/or otherwise injured both of them — then dumped him bleeding in a parking lot.

Yet in spite of Trump only being shown whatever selectively edited videos Stephen Miller and Natalie Harp stick under his nose, he has apparently come to realize that he is not winning the propaganda war with the people of Minnesota, and not just the COMMUNIST SCUM ones, either. He took to his platform to plead for their approval, though if he gets that or not a DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!

Sounds like…

Just in case anybody missed that Trump’s greatest pleasure in life is rubbing his abusive double standards in all of our faces, he also followed up an hour later with a message to the people of Iran to protest their tyrannical government some more.

The flamboyantly dense New York Times claims Trump’s stance “raises the specter that forms of political protest traditionally protected by the First Amendment could be criminalized.” No, Alan Feuer, Glenn Thrush, and Devlin Barrett, it displays the flesh-and-blood reality, right now, this minute, that the regime’s reckless goons can and will shoot anybody in the face, that means citizens and white women too, and blame Free Speech later. The only specter now is a future where festooning your vehicle with Trump flags and enthusiastically barking “HAIL TRUMP!” at every federal agent you see is your best hope to not get targeted and save your life, so long as agents do not detect a hint of sarcasm!

Whether or not you believe in a literal hell for sinners, you can’t deny that the concept has a whole lot of appeal. Justice on earth is so often elusive, especially in the US after July 1, 2024, and the Six Federalist Society weirdos on the Supreme Court ending the principle of equal protection under the law to make Donald Trump and his Executive Branch pigs more equal than others, even explicitly gifting Donald Trump permission to order Seal Team Six to shoot people in the face in the street, because The Holy Executive Emperor knows best!

Then Brett Kavanaugh explicitly gave the executive branch permission to stop and detain ANYONE off the street with no due process, as long as the masked goons claim that the person had a foreign and therefore suspicious vibe. Trump staked his whole political career on voters not giving one shit about the life of anyone who has a foreign vibe, and that has so far worked out just fine for him.

But Renee Good did not have a foreign vibe. Jesse Watters moaning about Renee Good having “pronouns in bio” sounds more like a plea for MAGA to trust that the legally unaccountable DHS is not and won’t keep on killing the wrong people. Good was never going to have a MAGA baby anyway, don’t worry, there will still be plenty of fertile white women for America’s tire-flattening losers to baby trap! Jesus probably would have shot Renee Good himself, if he got the chance.

Don’t you feel silly now, people who said the pussy hat women, the liberals calling Trump a fascist, and the Timothy Snyders of the world were over-reacting! Is there a single checkbox on any fascism list that hasn’t been checked yet?

If so, we give him a week.

Minnesota and Illinois are also separately suing to get ICE out of their states, and protests continue. But DHS is only raging harder, seemingly confident SCOTUS won’t stop them, and accountability will never come.

[MS Now / New York Times gift link]

Please donate if you can!

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button