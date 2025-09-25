One big news item today is that, with the special election win of Adelita Grijalva to replace her late father Raúl Grijalva representing Arizona’s Seventh Congressional District, the House of Representatives will officially have enough votes to force the release of the Epstein files. Republican Thomas Massie is leading that charge, despite threats from the White House, and a few other Republicans (and all Democrats) are sticking with him.

So that’s fun.

Also there are new renderings of Donald Trump’s fuckin’ trash-ass butt-ugly White House ballroom for outer borough wannabes. The scale is so ridiculous, it looks like shit, it dwarfs the actual mansion, nobody knows why it’s going to cost so much per square foot to build (money laundering) or why it needs to be 90,000 square feet when 10 would be fine (daddy’s a size queen), just kidding guess we have some theories for the questions in the first part of this sentence.

We are sure McMansion Hell will have some opinions.

It’s weird that Trump is still making all these moves like he’s going to live in the White House forever, like President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won’t host the most badass demolition day on the White House grounds (like they do on HGTV!) like four days after her inauguration, to let the American people show Trump what they think of his “improvements” to the People’s House. It’s like he doesn’t even believe he’s going to have to worry about there being an election in 2028 or something!

Of course, if that’s the case, then that’s especially weird, when you consider just how universally loathed and hated and mocked he currently is, and his numbers are just going down, down, down.

This tweet from Greg Sargent points out some things:

“Weak, unpopular and failing.”

Treat him that way.

(Also laugh at him when he gets on escalators and shout “Whooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaa!”)

First, that Quinnipiac poll. It says that 79 percent of Americans believe the country is in political crisis, which includes 60 percent of Republicans. Now obviously those motherfuckers are fascists and Nazis and morons, so their definition of why is probably huffing some horse paste and Tylenol. But the whole country is shitbonkers, and nobody’s happy.

Seventy-one percent are worried about political violence. Fifty-eight percent don’t think that’s going to cool anytime soon. Fifty-four percent think it’s going to get worse.

Fifty-three percent think freedom of speech is in big danger. And so forth.

Everybody hates RFK Jr. (33 percent approval.)

Actually people DO think kids should be required to have vaccinations. (67-26.)

But we were talking about weak, unpopular and falling off escalators? Yeah, baby, have a screenshot from Quinnipiac:

Ouch. If somebody with the last name Trump was more universally hated, they’d be Don Jr.

Let’s see, everybody hates Trump on immigration, and that’s the thing he was supposed to be good at. Everybody thinks he’s an idiot on trade and economy. Specifically all those wars he loves to brag about ending, even though when you ask him which ones he’s ended, he’s like DURRRRRRRR THE GREAT ARMENIAN CAMBODIAN BOWLING GREEN MASSACRE and everybody laughs at him?

Well his approval is swirling around the bowl of his golden toilet on Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas, and it should go without saying that Donald Trump also has not not ended any other wars.

So that’s cool.

Ever since the terrible assassination of He Whose Name We Are No Longer Typing, MAGA has been trying to convince the world that a new American saint has been beatified, and bullying anybody who suggests differently with threats of violence, financial ruin, and other kinds of reprisal. The amount of bullshit involved is breathtaking, but it should suffice to say that if you have to force people to agree that we’ve just lost an American hero, if you have to punish them for failing to mourn properly, then the victim of the horrific act wasn’t actually all that beloved in the first place.

They really thought they had their moment teed up, desperately trying to use it as a Reichstag Fire to end free speech in the USA, to push Jimmy Kimmel off the air for saying absolutely nothing offensive or out-of-bounds of what a late-night comedian should be able to say in a free country.

But then, because these losers always overplay every single hand they are ever dealt, it blew up in their faces, and they fucking lost. The Disney boycott was one of the biggest and most successful — and fastest — boycotts in recent history, and now it is a hot kitchen table issue for American people everywhere what a little bitch FCC Chair Brendan Carr is.

Before this they didn’t know who he was in the first place!

And as Sargent noted yesterday, MAGA is so mad. And they are desperately now trying to pretend it wasn’t the heavy hand of Trump and Carr that forced ABC/Disney to pull Kimmel in the first place, even though there was never any question of that during his suspension. (“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” huffed and puffed Carr.) Hell, they were bragging about it.

But to admit that now would be to admit Trump just got his little dick handed to him.

Carr now:

“Kimmel is in the situation that he’s in because of his ratings, not because of anything that’s happened at the federal government level.”

Ratings? He got 6.3 million viewers for that monologue the night he returned. (And counting, when you factor in the almost 21 million views so far on YouTube.) Sounds like his ratings are gonna be just fine, especially with all these Americans newly awakened to the realness of the fascist threat emanating from the White House riding atop the president’s flatulence clouds.

As Sargent notes, they tried so hard while Kimmel was off the air to advance a narrative that this was some real, culture-changing moment, that the whole country was relieved to be free of this bothersome comedian who was always saying such hurtful things about Dear Leader.

Meanwhile, the culture was hard at work changing whether it wanted to remain subscribed to Disney+, and the answer was a big fuck off.

Sargent writes:

The reality MAGA will not acknowledge is this: Trump’s authoritarian tactics in suppression of disfavored speech are themselves triggering a massive cultural outcry. And by all indications, it’s larger than the one driving the push to censor imperfect speech about [you know who]. Trump-MAGA have basically been bluffing: Their overbearing threats and bluster are meant to snooker us into believing that the culture is lost, that Trump’s grip on it is unshakable, that mobilization is futile. For now, this episode has demonstrated precisely the opposite, and we shouldn’t let ourselves forget it.

Keep your chins up, America.

In conclusion, did you hear about this week’s South Park, the one where Trump tried to kick his lover Satan down the stairs to force an abortion of Trump’s butt baby that Satan is pregnant with, but instead FCC Chairman Brendan Carr fell down the stairs and we don’t even know WHAT happened to his butt baby?

Watch some clips here!

We can do that, because this is the United States of America, where we have freedom of speech and freedom to make fun of the tyrant in the White House, and if the MAGA Nazis don’t like it, fuck ‘em.

OPEN THREAD.

