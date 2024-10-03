Here is your daily reminder that the average Republican candidate for political office these days is gross, sick, and weird. And then after that, your daily reminder that the average Republican candidate for political office these days, lordy there are just not words for how brazenly stupid they are.

This is Hung Cao, who is running against Senator Tim Kaine in Virginia. Robyn told you a bit about him this summer when he said that one of his biggest priorities as senator would be to free Virginia of all these witches.

Last night, Cao and Kaine had a debate.

We’ll start with gross, sick, and weird, like we said. Because Hung Cao has thoughts on LGBTQ+ people in the military, specifically drag queens:

That quote was:

“When you’re using a, you know, drag queen to recruit for the Navy, that’s not the people we want,” Cao said. “What we need is alpha males and alpha females who are going to rip out their own guts, eat them and ask for seconds. Those are young men and women that are going to win wars.”

Wow, there is a lot in those two sentences. Not only does he not want the drag queens, he apparently doesn’t want people who might see an ad with a drag queen and be encouraged to enlist. (He was bitching about this, by the way.) We instead need people who are alphas — you know, the conservative male obsession directly related to their insecurity over their own masculinity — to … *checks transcript* … rip out their own guts, eat them, and then ask for some more.

Question: Are young men and women who just ate their own guts actually likely to win wars?

Question again: Wouldn’t that by definition make them gutless? Haha, shut up, we don’t make stupid puns, YOU do.

Reached for comment about the debate remarks, Cao's campaign responded with a statement from him saying, "I just said what everyone believes as fact."

Sure, man.

He then reiterated his response from the debate and added that men and women who "rip out their own guts" are the ones who "are going to win wars. Not drag queens."

Right.

Kaine responded that he "didn't understand my opponent's argument."

Not sure what he’s confused about, Hung Cao just said what everyone believes as fact.

OK, now your clip about how stupid Hung Cao is!

Hung Cao has thoughts about “economy.” Hung Cao thinks Zillow has for more to do with “economy” than it really does. Hung Cao is a goddamned moron.

Cao said some batshit about how we should make housing more affordable by medevac-ing Hurricane Helene victims to the hotels where we’re giving illegal immigrants lobsters and bon bons — you know, typical racist Republican conspiracy theory shit. He literally said we should be giving them “room service,” instead of “giving it to illegal aliens.”

AND ALSO?

Well, Hung Cao is scared that Kamala Harris wants to tax unrealized gains, and he said:

“If my house goes up in Zillow, you know, it's just go up in Zillow, but then I don't have that money in my pocket and she wants to tax that."

Ooooooooooo-kay.

Couple things here: Firstly, even if Congress went for Kamala Harris’s proposal to tax unrealized capital gains — nah, LOL — it would apply to people worth $100 million or more, which is not you, and is not Hung Cao, unless either you or Hung Cao are some of the fewer than 10,000 people in that category.

Secondly, that is … not how Zillow works. It just isn’t. There is no scenario where “If my house goes up in Zillow, you know, it’s just go up in Zillow,” and then Hung Cao will have to pay taxes on “it’s just go up in Zillow.”

Here’s a Washington Post article on what a clown-ass moron Hung Cao is, and what a gift he is to Democrats.

Have fun re-electing your current senator Tim Kaine, Virginia! Cook has it at “solid D,” it’ll be fine. Know why?

Because this guy is a moron, and Virginia is a blue state for lovers.

The end.

[NBC News / videos via American Bridge 21st Century]

