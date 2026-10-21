Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
40m

Harry loves our new fleece blanket. I made sure to get it in a color that matches Harry fur.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-366501561?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

*Everything* these people are trying to impose upon us is explainable by abnormal pathology.

They. Are. Abusing. Us.

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