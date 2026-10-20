Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
4h

I'm back from voting these assholes out of office. I had to wait in line for about an hour.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

Wait til the GOP starts contesting election results next month.

Republican bullshit galore!

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