Yesterday, the news broke that the billionaire-filled OceanGate Expeditions Titan submersible everyone had been keeping an eye on for the past week very likely imploded soon after it lost contact, about an hour and 45 minutes into its expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic . It was also revealed, by the US Navy, that a top secret military acoustic detection system heard a noise they believe was the sound of the vessel imploding.

If you are a certain type of person, this information may have you asking, "How was this Joe Biden's fault, though?"

Well, some Republicans have some ideas.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw came out swinging, suggesting that an "epic failure of leadership" occurred, hinting that it could even have been Joe Biden's fault for not immediately donning his swim trunks and diving to the bottom of the sea to rescue the already-dead billionaires.

"I have been hearing a lot of concerning things from people, the civilian side who are involved in this,” Crenshaw told reporters on the steps of the Capitol Thursday. “You know, we’ve got to look into it, see what’s true and what isn’t. […] What appears to be the case is epic failure in leadership. Where exactly that leadership failure is, I don’t know. Is it the White House, Coast Guard, Navy? I’m not sure.”



Later that evening, in an interview with Fox's Trace Gallagher, Crenshaw explained that he knew right off the bat that two pieces of equipment, 6K ROV and a Magellan submarine, needed to be deployed immediately, and wondered why they were not. He specifically criticized the White House for turning down the Magellan, which would have needed to have been airlifted from the UK and obviously would not have gotten there in time to be of much help. The Navy instead deployed a Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System to search for the vessel.

“Now, it’s important to note, that if you had just deployed those assets, they would have arrived on scene by Wednesday morning at the latest,” Crenshaw said. “That tapping continues to be heard and chatted about in all these channels throughout Wednesday. Then it stops late Wednesday. They finally deploy that 6K ROV, the only thing capable of actually going to that depth and seeing what’s down there, this morning. It deploys down there and the wreckage was exactly where they thought it would be. So where’s the failure here? The failure is to not put all your options on the table."

No, the failure here was for a bunch of billionaires to take a trip to go see the wreckage of the Titanic in a submersible made of string and tin cans, because safety regulations are for suckers. Crenshaw is making it sound as if no one got around to looking for the vessel until Thursday morning, which is obviously not true.

Even Joe Exotic understands that.







Alas, Crenshaw's nonsense is nothing compared to what his compatriots are putting out there.

The big line being floated across the loonosphere is that Joe Biden knew all along that the Titan submersible had imploded, but didn't tell anyone about it because he wanted to distract from the news that his son, Hunter Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of failing to pay income taxes. Right-wing extremists like Catturd and Laura Loomer are presenting this theory as absolute fact, largely because they desperately want to believe that if it were not for the submarine billionaires story, there would have been wall-to-wall media coverage of that plea deal. Or people would have cared more? I guess?







You'll notice that these tweets, as in all of the "Biden knew!" tweets I came across, refer only to "Hunter's crimes." Clearly, the hope is that those reading it will think it is something more salacious than "two misdemeanor charges for failing to pay his income taxes." For years now, they've all been trying their darnedest to get the public het up over Hunter Biden, and it just never works. Why? Well, I think because practically everyone in America, at this point, has dealt with at least one family member with substance abuse issues, and literally no one is surprised by someone with substance abuse issues failing to pay their income taxes or would lay blame on a parent for that failure. Or, unfortunately, having a gun on them while addicted to a drug — another charge against him that may be dropped after two years in exchange for his guilty plea.



The fact is, even the Navy did not actually know if the vessel had imploded, because the sound they heard could have been the submersible hitting the floor of the ocean or any other number of things — a fact clearly noted in the very Wall Street Journal article they keep sharing to back up their claim.

While the Navy couldn’t say definitively the sound came from the Titan, the discovery played a role in narrowing the scope of the search for the vessel before its debris was discovered Thursday, the officials said.



“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior U.S. Navy official told The Wall Street Journal in a statement. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”



Officials decided “to continue our mission as a search and rescue and make every effort to save the lives on board,” the U.S. Navy statement said.



Catturd and Laura Loomer may want to consider brushing up on their reading comprehension skills.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?