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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

I hope Brooke won't mind me hijacking her comments just a bit, but I wanted to remind you filthy fuckaducks that Wonkette Book Club is back, baby!

We’ll read Bill McKibben’s "Here Comes the Sun," on how solar energy (and wind ‘n’ storage) can stop climate change & remake the world’s economies with justice for all ... IF we do it right.

More here!

https://www.wonkette.com/p/sun-sun-sun-here-it-comes-some-solar

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VasyaCognito's avatar
VasyaCognito
4h

OT: 𝘕𝘰𝘸 they want to investigate Trump's aid and comfort to Putin?

Igor Sushko

@igorsushko.bsky.social

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Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas calls to investigate Republican President Trump's Aid and Comfort to Russia/Putin.

Zelensky confirmed Starlink continues to disconnect above 161km/h - Ukraine can't intercept Russian drones, and tests outside Ukraine border show the sabotage is willful.

https://bsky.app/profile/igorsushko.bsky.social/post/3my3nzwv4ss2j

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