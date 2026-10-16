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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

Surprise Adam Smith twist: market forces have now made the clean energy transition inevitable. Renewables are cheaper, more efficient than fossil fuels.

But first we gotta pry Big Oil's dirty, very visible hands off our necks.

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
3h

Step I: Compost the techbros.

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