LA amigos, are you okay? Pacific Palisades pals, did you get the fuck out????? Photos of oh lord. (AP)

Hey, you know how Jeff Bezos is laying off hundreds of Washington Post employees, because Robyn just told you? (Wonkette) Yeah, about that. “Amazon is forking out $40 million to license new Melania Trump documentary.” (Yahoo)

I just discovered from paywalled Brian Beutler that Peter Baker of the New York Times wrote a column this weekend reproving Trump for being so down on Biden’s excellent economy. I give up. (No gift link NYT, read it if you want to I guess!)

Senator Professor Elizabeth Warren is not done with this little punk Pete Hegseth yet. (Gift link Washington Post)

Idaho Lege has new surefire way to lower egg prices: Ban gay marriage again. (Idaho Statesman)

Missouri Lege has even surerfire way to lower egg prices: Bounties on immigrants. (Bill)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are removing your medical debt from your credit report. Bless. (White House)

Heatmap says Donald Trump will have trouble overturning Joe Biden’s just announced ban on offshore drilling? Does Heatmap know a different Supreme Court than I do? (Heatmap)

Yikes, norovirus stays in your nasty clothes you wiped your snot on, and it lasts for a month. (The Sun)

I feel like they could have arrested this deputy oh, say, four decades ago. Doesn’t seem like it was a big mystery he killed that young lady and also his wife o.O (Gift link New York Times)

That’s a LOT of prison for this guy who harassed his Black tenants and stole their identities to cash COVID checks. Good. (Law and Crime)

When bathrooms attack! Your friend Crip Dyke has so much empathy. Dang! (Pervert Justice)

Wait a minute, congestion pricing is leading to less congestion? That can’t be … oh wait, it can. (New Jersey Monitor)

IN: Medieval Peasant Mindset. (Hola Papi)

Meghan McCain is the latest person to freak the fuck out on Meghan Markle for literally no reason. What a weird racist unhinged lady. (Noah Berlatsky at Everything Is Horrible)

I have no idea if I ever gave you this tab, which I meant to. Why we in our fifties were convinced we were under constant mortal danger from Quicksand: It featured in THREE PERCENT of the movies they made when we were born! (Radiolab)

Pope sends progressive gay- and immigrant-loving San Diego Cardinal Robert McElroy to be cardinal of DC ahead of Trump’s nasty rise. The Resistance: Teen Vogue, the dictionary, and the Pope. Pope also appointed the first female Vatican department head since Pope Joan. (CNN)

You know I think we should have a San Diego Wonk Party. Ima call it “Saturday, February 22, gonna say like 3-6 p.m.” Where? I have not decided! But watch this space!

